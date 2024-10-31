Bloody Beggar Twitter Review: Is Kavin starrer dark comedy worth a watch? Check out these 9 tweets to know

Tamil actor Kavin’s leap of faith from television to films seems to complete a full circle as his highly anticipated film Bloody Beggar finally hit theaters on Diwali, October 31, 2024. The fans of the actor have already flooded their nearest theaters to catch the first-day first show of the movie and have left their first hand reviews all over social media. If you too are planning to watch Bloody Beggar on the silver screen, don’t miss out on checking these 9 tweets.

Well, on a closer view, audiences have highlighted an extremely positive feedback for the first half of Bloody Beggar. However, it seems it has been the film’s second half which has gone beyond the expectations of many, especially when it comes to the climax.

A particular reference to the palace scene has also been hyped by the audiences, and some have appreciated the fact that despite the movie not having a typical female lead, it did complete justice to entertainment nonetheless. There has also been appreciation for its unique screenplay, and Kavin’s single-handed performance seems to have won people over.

On the flip side, there has been some critical reviews of the movie as well. As per some viewers, Bloody Beggar appears to be a mediocre attempt to remake the Hollywood film Ready or not. Moreover, the songs of the movie has also not been appreciated well.

For the unversed, Bloody Beggar is written and directed by Sivabalan Muthukumar, who makes his directorial debut with this film. The project is produced by Nelson Dilipkumar, under the banner of Filament Pictures.

The movie strives to embrace with the genre of dark comedy, that too in a uniquely woven plot surrounding the life of a beggar, whose life turns upside down when he finds himself in dire misadventure.

Bloody Beggar began to be shot by December 2023 and was completed by March 2024. The musical score of the film is undertaken by Jen Martin.

Coming to the cast of the film, besides Kavin it stars Redin Kingsley, Maruthi Prakashraj, Prudhvi Raj, Sunil Sukhada, T.M Karthik and many others.

