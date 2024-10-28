Who is Kavin? Meet actor who transitioned from television, made headlines in BB Tamil and is gearing up for Bloody Beggar release

Kavin Raj has been grabbing endless attention lately, thanks to his upcoming film Bloody Beggar, which carries quite a scintillating appeal. The actor took a leap of faith, transitioning from television to the silver screen, and has rightfully earned a special place in many hearts with his versatility. In this article, we’ll learn a bit more about him.

Who is Kavin Raj?

Born in June 1990, Kavin Raj is a notable Tamil actor who made it big in television by being a part of some of the most iconic shows ever. Thereafter, he participated in the reality show Bigg Boss Tamil, which awarded him quite the needed recognition. It was finally in 2012 when he took a massive leap and made his film debut.

Kavin dropped out of college to audition and work in serials

A native from Tiruchirapalli in Tamil Nadu, Kavin pursued his college-level education at the Loyola College of Arts and Science, where he took up a degree of Bsc in Chemistry. However, his passion for acting was so profound that he willingly dropped out of the coursework and instead attended numerous audition chances by Star Vijay.

Kavin’s television breakthrough foray into shows that subsequently led to films

Even before earning his name as a talented actor in South cinema, Kavin used to work extensively in Tamil television. His debut show was season 2 of the college version of Kana Kaanum Kaalangal. After that, he did a number of shows and daily soaps in Star Vijay, such as Thayumanavan, Saravanan, Meenatchi and many others. Kavin even went on to bag the Vijay Television Award for Favorite Male Actor in 2015.

It was precisely at this point when the actor decided to no longer work in television and start looking out for a debut in Tamil cinema.

Kavin’s filmography over the years

He began with side roles in some popular films like Pizza, Sathriyan, and Indru Netru Naalai. While all of these received mixed responses at the box office and by the critics, it was finally in 2021 with his series Lift, directed by Vineeth Varaprasad. The show was subsequently released on OTT as well.

This was followed by pretty successful films of his, which brought recognition to him, such as Doctor, Akash Vaani, Dada and Star.

Kavin Raj’s controversial participation in Bigg Boss Tamil

One of the most unmissable highlights of Kavin Raj’s career was his participation in the third season of Bigg Boss Tamil, hosted by Kamal Haasan. His stint in the show, be it with his statements, actions and opinions, made him one of the most sought-after contestants on the show. While he did not lift the trophy at the end, he cemented his stardom manifold with his participation itself.

Kavin’s personal life, his marriage with Monicka David

Coming to his personal life, it was in August 2023 when Kavin tied the knot with his longtime partner, Monicka David. Their wedding was a sublime celebration hosted in Chennai and was attended by close friends and family members only.

On the work front, Kavin is anticipating the release of his next film, Bloody Beggar, on Diwali, October 31, 2024. He will also be pairing up with Nayanthara for an upcoming yet untitled film.

