Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's lawyer BREAKS SILENCE on Dhanush's civil lawsuit; Details inside

Actor Dhanush recently filed a civil lawsuit against Nayanthara and her husband, Vignesh Shivan. The case is about a three-second clip from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan (NRD) being used in the actress’ Netflix documentary titled Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale. The Raayan actor claimed that the footage was used without permission. In response, Lady Superstar's lawyer stated they have formally replied to Dhanush’s legal notice.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, the lawyer asserted that no copyright laws were violated in using the visuals. He also explained their stance on the legal issue. The advocate said that the footage used in the documentary is not from behind-the-scenes of the film but is from a personal library. He stated this does not amount to copyright infringement or violation.

"Our response is that there is no infringement or violation because what has been utilised by us in the docu series is not part of behind-the-scenes (from the film). The same is part of the personal library; therefore, this is not infringement," quoted the publication.

Meanwhile, the next hearing on Dhanush and Nayanthara's case might take place in the Madras High Court on December 2.

As reported by The Hindu, Dhanush's Wunderbar Films Private Limited filed a lawsuit against Nayanthara, her husband Vignesh Shivan, and their production company. As per the case, it stated that the visuals from NRD were used in the actress' documentary with any NOC from Dhanu’s production house.

Dhanush’s company also sought permission from the High Court to file a case against Los Gatos Production Services India LLP. This firm manages Netflix's content investments in and across India.

The court reviewed arguments from both sides. It granted permission, noting that a significant part of the dispute occurred under its jurisdiction. Nayanthara is now required to respond to this legal case in the next hearing.

Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale has been streaming on Netflix since November 18. Before its release, the Jawan actress addressed Dhanush in a strong open letter. She wrote the letter after he refused to provide a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for using clips from their film NRD.

