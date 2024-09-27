Bougainvillea release: Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, and Jyothirmayi starrer action flick to hit theaters on THIS date

Fahadh Faasil and Kunchacko Boban are all set to share the big screens once again in the upcoming movie Bougainvillea. The film directed by Amal Neerad is officially slated to hit the big screens on October 17, 2024.

The official post about the film’s release date was unveiled by Kunchacko Boban through his official Instagram handle. Along with the release date, the makers also dropped a special post for the same and added the caption, “Mark the date.”

Check out the official post for Bougainvillea:

The upcoming Malayalam movie Bougainvillea starring Kunchacko Boban, Jyothirmayi, and Fahadh Faasil had recently dropped their first single. The promo song called “Sthuthi” was crafted by Sushin Shyam who along with Mary Ann Alexander crooned for the track.

The promo song from the film was made with the musician’s EDM style composition with Vinayaka Sasikumar penning the lyrics. The upcoming movie also marks the return of actress Jyothirmayi to the big screens after 11 years who had been on a career break post her marriage with the director.

Watch the song Sthuthi from Bougainvillea:

The action thriller flick is co-written by author Lajo Jose with an ensemble cast of actors like Sharaf U Dheen, Veena Nandakumar, and Srinda in key roles. Coming to the work front of the lead actors, Kunchacko Boban was last seen playing the protagonist in the movie Grrr, directed by Jay K.

The survival comedy film featured the story of a man who jumps into a lion enclosure in the zoo, after enduring a heartbreak from his lover. The movie inspired by a true event that occurred in Kerala also featured actors like Suraj Venjaramoodu, Shruti Ramachandran, and Anagha in leading roles.

On the other hand, Fahadh Faasil was last seen playing the lead role blockbuster movie Aavesham, directed by Jithu Madhavan. The iconic film portrayed the actor as a Bengaluru-based gangster. Moreover, the actor was also seen in a featurette of an anthology series called Manorathangal.

Furthermore, the actor is next set to appear alongside Rajinikanth in the movie Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel. Besides the same, the actor would also be reprising his role in the much-anticipated Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule.

