Grrr OTT Release: When and where to watch Kunchacko Boban and Suraj Venjaramoodu starrer comedy flick

The Malayalam movie Grrr starring Kunchacko Boban and Suraj Venjaramoodu is finally making its debut on OTT. The survival comedy film was directed by Ezra fame Jay K and was co-produced by actor Arya.

Now, the film is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from August 20, 2024 onwards. The official announcement for the film’s OTT release was made through an X (formerly Twitter) post by the platform itself.



The film Grrr tells the tale of Rejimon Nadar, portrayed by Kunchacko Boban, who finds himself heartbroken when his girlfriend breaks up with him due to caste-related problems. In his despair, he turns to alcohol and ends up trapped in a lion's den at the zoo.

On the other hand, Haridas Nair, a zoo employee who is dealing with his own problems attempts to save Rejimon’s life and gets stuck inside with him. This leads to both of them trying to escape from the lion in humorous ways with the local media covering the whole event.

The movie also has an additional ensemble cast of actors like Shruti Ramachandran as Mridula Nair, Anagha, Rajesh Madhavan, Manju Pillai, Shobi Thilakan, Senthil Krishna, Alencier Ley Lopez, Ramesh Pisharody, and many more in the key roles. The film received mixed reviews from critics and is based on the true story of a lion who escaped from Thiruvananthapuram Zoo in 2018.



Coming to the actors work front, Suraj Venjaramoodu was last seen in the movie Adios Amigo co-starring with Asif Ali. The comedy-drama flick was directed by Nahas Nazar and featured actors like Anagha, Vineeth Thattil David, Althaf Salim, Shine Tom Chacko, Nandu, Ganapathi, and many more in key roles.

The actor is next set to appear in the Suresh Gopi starrer Varaham and is also playing a key role in Chiyaan Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran. Kunchacko Boban is next set to play the lead role in the film Bougainvillea alongside Fahadh Faasil.

The film directed by Amal Neerad also marks the return of former actress Jyothirmayi to the big screen. Moreover, the film also has actors like Sharaf U Dheen, Veena Nandakumar, and Srinda in key roles.

