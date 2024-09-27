‘They all compete with each other...’: Manju Warrier reveals common traits between her Vettaiyan co-stars Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan

TJ Gnanavel’s upcoming movie Vettaiyan has created a lot of excitement amongst the audience. The film is slated to feature some of the biggest actors from across the cinema world, including Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier and others. Recently, the actress revealed similarities she spotted between the two iconic actors.

In an interview with Sun Music, Manju Warrier opened up about her experience of working on the sets of a film with actors like Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan. The actress compared them with other stars like Ajith, Mohanlal and Mammootty, emphasizing their humility above everything else.

She expressed, “They all compete with each other when it comes to being down to earth. It’s something we should all learn from them. You might think you're humble, but meeting them makes you realize you have a long way to go.”

Earlier, in an interview with Kaumudy Movies, Manju Warrier had spilled beans on the role that she would be essaying in Vettaiyan. She revealed that she is playing the role of Rajinikanth’s wife in the film.

Manju extended her gratitude for working with a filmmaker like Gnanavel and said, “This is my first time with Rajini sir and with Gnanavel sir, who made Jai Bhim; so that's a pretty powerful combination, and it will definitely be a 'Rajinikanth film'. I have a pretty interesting character in the film as Rajini sir's wife."

Vettaiyan is all set to hit theaters on October 10, 2024. The film will mark Rajinikanth’s return in the role of a cop, something that he has always been admired for.

In fact, Thalaiva would also be reuniting with Amitabh Bachchan years after their first film together, Hum, in 1991.

If reports are to be believed, Rajinikanth would be playing the role of a retired cop who had been an encounter specialist. Circumstances leading to his personal life provoke him to go back to the same, as his character would also undergo major retrospections.

