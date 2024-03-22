Bramayugam fame Sidharth Bharathan dreams of directing Mammootty but…

Sidharth Bharathan, the son of the legendary director Bharathan and one of the finest actresses Malayalam cinema has ever seen, KPAC Lalitha, has been enjoying a wave of success since the release of the Mammootty starrer Bramayugam.

Sidharth dreams of directing Mammootty

“Of course, it has always been a dream of mine. I've even asked him if I could approach him with my story ideas, but he's also quite busy with his lineup of projects. I hope it happens in the future.”-Sidharth told Cinema Express on being asked about directing Mammootty.

Sidharth harbors a dream of directing Mammootty, following in the footsteps of his father Bharathan, who created classics with Mammootty such as Kaathodu Kaathoram and Amaram. The expectations are undoubtedly high for Sidharth, given the legendary collaboration between his father and the acclaimed actor in the past. However, with Mammootty's selective choice of roles today, the task ahead for Sidharth is daunting. Mammootty has a big list of movies ahead to complete before hearing the subjects of Sidharth. Yet, Sidharth, known for embracing challenges, remains optimistic that he can create a compelling movie that appeals to all audiences.

Sidharth’s career in Malayalam CInema industry

Sidharth Bharathan made his acting debut in Kamal's Nammal in 2002, a successful campus movie. Despite receiving numerous opportunities after Nammal, Sidharth couldn't fully capitalize on them. However, in 2012, his luck changed with two notable movies. One was the Ranjith-directed film Spirit, starring Mohanlal, where Sidharth portrayed the character Sameer beautifully. Additionally, in the same year, Sidharth directed and starred in the movie Nidra. Interestingly, Sidharth wasn't the initial choice for the lead role in Nidra, but he stepped in when the originally cast actor withdrew.

In 2015, Sidharth directed the comedy film Chandrettan Evideya starring Dileep, which performed decently at the box office. Unfortunately, Sidharth faced an accident the same year, leaving him bedridden for months. However, he bounced back and starred in Varnyathil Aashanka in 2017, a satire featuring Kunchacko Boban and Suraj Venjaramoodu.

How Bramayugam revived Sidharth’s acting career

In a candid interview with Cinema Express, Sidharth shared his aspirations and reflections on his acting journey. He expressed a longing for the kind of roles that fellow actor Naslen has been landing since their breakout film, Nammal. Sidharth admitted, "Had I been offered the kind of roles that Naslen is receiving now, I would have pursued acting further during that time."

Following the disappointment of his movies post-Nammal, Sidharth took a sabbatical from the industry. However, he revealed that had he been presented with quality scripts during that period, he wouldn't have had to wait to prove his acting prowess.

Sidharth found his much-needed breakthrough with Bramayugam. Partnering with Mammootty in Bazooka for another project adds to the momentum, showcasing Sidharth's determination to revive his acting career. With promising projects on the horizon, Sidharth seems to be on a path towards re-establishing himself in the industry, and fans can eagerly anticipate his upcoming performances.

