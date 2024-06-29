Bride-to-be Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and her fiance meet PM Modi to invite him to their wedding; shares PICS

Actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, known best for films like Hanu-Man, Sarkar, Yashoda, and others, met PM Narendra Modi and invited him to her wedding with her fiance Nicholai Sachdev. She took to social media to share some heartwarming pictures from their meeting in Delhi.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar poses with Narendra Modi as she invites him to her wedding

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, who has been traveling across India and handing over her special wedding invites to renowned personalities, flew to Delhi to meet PM Modi. Decked up in a blue and green saree, the actress looked oh-so-beautiful in the photos.

Varalaxmi was accompanied by her fiance Nicholai and her parents Sarathkumar and Radhika Sarathkumar as they met the Prime Minister in Delhi.

Sharing the photos, she wrote, “What a privilege it was to have met Our Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji and invited him for our reception... thank you for being so warm and welcoming... spending so much of your valuable time with us despite your very busy schedule... truly an honour sir... thank you daddy @realsarathkumar for making this happen... @realradikaa.”

She also shared a heartwarming video on her Instagram page, highlighting the joyful moments from her recent trip to Delhi.

The Yashoda actress and her to-be-husband also met finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman and shared the photos.

For the unversed, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar got engaged to her beau, Nicholai Sachdev, on March 1 this year in an intimate ceremony. Sachdev is a Mumbai-based art gallerist. As per reports, the adorable couple is set to get married in July. However, there has been no official confirmation of this.

What’s next for Varalaxmi Sarathkumar?

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will be seen in Dhanush's directorial Raayan. The film is touted to be a power-packed thriller. Apart from Sarathkumar and Dhanush, Raayan will also feature Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Aparna Balamurali, S J Suryah‌,‌ Saravanan, Selvaraghavan, Prakash Raj, and Dushara Vijayan in pivotal roles.



Bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures, Raayan is all set for its theatrical release on July 26, 2024. It was scheduled to be released on June 13, 2024, in theaters but was postponed due to unknown reasons.

