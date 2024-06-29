Varalaxmi Sarathkumar shares glimpse of her virtual wedding gossip session with bestie Trisha Krishnan

Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is set to marry gallerist Nicholai Sachdev soon, with the date still under wraps. As the big day approaches, she's diving into wedding gossip and sharing the pre-wedding excitement in delightful chitchat sessions with her bestie Trisha Krishnan.

Sarathkumar shares her wedding gossip with Trisha Krishnan

Recently, the actress shared a glimpse of her having an online chitchat with star actress Trisha Krishnan. Sharing a moment from their video call session, the Maari 2 actress penned, “When we have zero formalities but still wanna do a video for chi chat.. n so called wedding gossip..

She further, expressed love, followed by the bond she shares with Krishnan, writing, “Hahah louuu u baby.. See u soon.. @trishakrishnan”

Meanwhile, the Ponniyin Selvan actress reshared the story on her Instagram, conveying her love for Sarathkumar and excitement about the big, fat wedding.

Sharing the adorable post, Krishnan wrote, “Let the celebration begin (a ring and a dancing woman emoticon) Love you baby girl (love emoticon)”

More about the wedding

Ahead of the big day, the Hanu-Man actress has been traveling across India to invite several South Indian film personalities like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Allu Arjun, and others to the wedding. Moreover, recently, Varalaxmi flew to Dubai with her fiancé for wedding shopping.

On the work front

Varalaxmi saw tremendous success with her 2024 release, Hanu-Man, directed by Prasanth Varma, which grossed over 350 crores, yielding a profit eight times its budget.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has two exciting films on the horizon: the Kannada action thriller Max and the Tamil film Raayan.

Advertisement

Max, directed by Vijaya Karthikeyan, features Varalaxmi alongside Kichcha Sudeep, Samyukta Hornad, and Sukrutha Wagle.

Raayan, an action thriller directed by Dhanush, starring him, S. J. Suryah, Sundeep Kishan, Prakash Raj, Kalidas Jayaram, Aparna Balamurali, Selvaraghavan, and Dushara Vijayan. It is set to release on July 26, coinciding with Dhanush's birthday.

ALSO READ: Rajinikanth is in complete awe after watching Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan’s Kalki 2898 AD; director Nag Ashwin reacts