PICS: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Siddharth, Mani Ratnam and others attend Varalaxmi Sarathkumar-Nicholai Sachdev's star-studded wedding reception

Actor-politician R. Sarathkumar's daughter Varalaxmi Sarathkumar tied the auspicious knot with her long-time boyfriend Nicholai Sachdev on July 3 in a star-studded ceremony held at Hotel Leela Palace in Chennai. Later, the couple hosted a huge reception which was attended by many renowned faces from the film fraternity, and many politicians.

Now, in a recent update, some pictures have surfaced online in which Nandamuri Balakrishna, Siddharth, and others can be seen attending the grand celebrations.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar-Nicholai Sachdev’s grand reception ceremony

A picture has surfaced online in which the Telugu sensational star Nandamuri Balakrishna can be seen standing beside the bride along with his family members. On the other side, renowned director Gopichand Malineni, and music composer S Thaman can be seen smiling for the cameras.

Actor Siddharth also became part of their celebrations as the actor posed for the cameras with Varalaxmi and Nicholai along with other family members.

Apart from them, actor Jackie Shroff, Sathyaraj's son Sibi Sathyaraj, Mani Ratnam with his wife Suhasini, Ramya Krishna, Prabhu Deva, Kannada thiactor Sudeepa, and other renowned personalities attended the event and blessed the newly wedded couples.

Apart from them, famous politicians including M.K Stalin along with his son Udhayanidhi Stalin, Annamalai, Khushbu Sundar, and MP Suresh Gopi also graced the joyous event. The pictures from the grand ceremony are now going viral on social media.

Check out other pictures from star-studded wedding reception

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's upcoming films

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will be next seen with superstar Dhanush in his most awaited film, Raayan. The action thriller, directed by Dhanush and starring him, will also feature S. J. Suryah, Sundeep Kishan, Prakash Raj, Kalidas Jayaram, Aparna Balamurali, Selvaraghavan, and Dushara Vijayan.

The film has been bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures. Raayan is all set to release on July 26, 2024.

Apart from that, she will also be seen in the Kannada action thriller Max featuring Kiccha Sudeepa.

