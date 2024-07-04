Varalaxmi-Nicholai Sangeet and Wedding Reception: Sarathkumar-Raadhika perform on Dhanush's Rowdy Baby; NBK, Kushboo Sundar attend

Popular South actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Nicholai Sachdev's sangeet night was indeed a grand affair. The epic sangeet ceremony took place on July 1 at a plush hotel in Chennai with friends and family in attendance.

The bride-to-be’s parents, Sarathkumar and Raadikaa, set the stage on fire with their moves on Rowdy Baby.

Nicholai Sachdev and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's pre-wedding festivities were filled with fun and candid moments. The highlight of the wedding event has to be the epic sangeet night that witnessed people including the Sarkar actress and her parents dancing endlessly at the event.

Legendary actor Sarathkumar and his wife Raadhika Sarathkumar did not shy away from showing their killer moves on stage. They presented a couple’s dance performance on Dhanush and Sai Pallavi’s popular song Rowdy Baby.

Not just that, Raadhika also performed a solo dance. Check out the videos below:

Radikaa's daughter, Rayane, and Sarathkumar-Raadikaa's son, Rahul also performed at the sangeet ceremony. For the unversed, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is the daughter of Sarathkumar and his first wife Chaya. She has a sister named Pooja.

Meanwhile, the Poda Podi actor’s wedding reception pictures have also gone viral on the internet. Varalaxmi looked ethereally beautiful in a maroon traditional lehenga and statement diamond jewelry. Her husband complimented her look in a matching sherwani suit.

Who is Nicholai Sachdev?

The Hanu-Man actress exchanged wedding vows with her long-time companion, Nicholai Sachdev, an art gallerist in Mumbai. His art gallery runs by the name Gallery 7, and is known to be frequently visited by celebrities. Gallery 7 was founded by Nicholai’s parents, Arun and Chandra, renowned art gallerists in the city.

Apart from that, Nicholai Sachdev is also a fitness enthusiast and powerlifter. He has won several powerlifting competitions as well. Furthermore, the gallerist is known to thoroughly enjoy tattoos, which is quite evident from the inks on his body.

What’s next for Varalaxmi Sarathkumar?

As per professional life, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will be next seen with superstar Dhanush in his most awaited film, Raayan.

The action thriller, directed by Dhanush and starring him, will also feature S. J. Suryah, Sundeep Kishan, Prakash Raj, Kalidas Jayaram, Aparna Balamurali, Selvaraghavan, and Dushara Vijayan. Raayan is set to release on July 26. Apart from that, she will also be seen in the Kannada action thriller Max.

