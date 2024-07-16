Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's husband Nicholai to take her name, says, 'I and my daughter will... '

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's husband, Nicholai Sachdev, grabbed attention when he revealed that he and his daughter would take his wife’s name to honor her legacy. This revelation was made recently at a press conference in Chennai.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Nicholai, along with her father-actor Sarathkumar, met the media after the couple’s wedding on July 15. Varalaxmi and Nicholai exchanged wedding vows in traditional Hindu and Christian white weddings in Krabi, Thailand, on July 3.

As per India Today, Nicholai revealed to the media that Varalaxmi told him that she wanted to change her name after marriage. He then stated that it was obvious she would not lose Sarathkumar in the middle but wanted to add Sachdev to her name. However, he doesn’t want that.

He continued, stating that she will always “remain and retain” her original name, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. Instead, he said that he would be adding her name to his own. Nicholai said, “I will be known as Nicholai Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Sachdev. And so will my daughter, so Sarathkumar and my wife Varalaxmi's legacy will live on forever."

Moreover, Nicholai said his wife would continue doing films without any breaks. Although she is married to him, he is not her first love, as movies are.

For the unversed, the HanuMan actor’s husband has a daughter from his first marriage with Kavita. His daughter, Kasha Nia Sachdev, was earlier spotted with Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Nicholai in Dubai for their wedding shopping.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar wedding

Popular actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar exchanged wedding vows with her long-time boyfriend and then fiance Nicholai Sachdev on July 3 in a lavish ceremony. Following their wedding, the adorable couple hosted a grand reception with notable personalities including Rajinikanth, Trisha Krishnan, and Mani Ratnam in attendance.

Check out the pictures below:

Apart from a traditional wedding, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Nicholai Sachdev also opted for a dreamy white wedding. Photos of both weddings have gone viral on the Internet.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar on the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will be seen next in Raayan. The highly anticipated action-thriller is helmed by Dhanush, who will also be seen as the lead protagonist.

Apart from Dhanush, and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, S. J. Suryah, Sundeep Kishan, Prakash Raj, Kalidas Jayaram, Aparna Balamurali, Selvaraghavan, Saravanan, and Dushara Vijayan will be seen in crucial roles. Raayan is slated for theatrical release on July 26, 2024.

