Who is Varalaxmi Sarathkumar’s husband-to-be Nicholai Sachdev? All you need to know about the art gallerist

It is undoubtedly a season of joy in Varalaxmi Sarathkumar’s household as the young actress is all set to tie the knot with her long time boyfriend Nicholai Sachdev. The duo, who got engaged in March, are set to exchange wedding vows later this year.

In fact, the Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has also shared several pictures via social media, where she is seen inviting prominent celebs including Nayanthara, Rajinikanth, Ravi Teja and more for the wedding. Needless to say, fans of the actress are excited to know more about her husband-to-be Nicholai Sachdev, who is an art gallerist based in Mumbai.

Who is Nicholai Sachdev?

It is quite well known by now that Varalaxmi Sarathkumar’s fiance, Nicholai Sachdev, is an art gallerist based in Mumbai. In fact, he even has his own art gallery named Gallery 7 in Mumbai, which is known to be frequently visited by celebrities. The Gallery 7 was founded by Nicholai’s parents, Arun and Chandra, who are also renowned art gallerists in the city.

Apart from being an art gallerist, Nicholai Sachdev is also known to be a fitness enthusiast and powerlifter. He has also won several powerlifting competitions as well. Furthermore, the gallerist is known to thoroughly enjoy tattoos, which is also quite evident from his own tattoos.

Nicholai’s previous relationships

It is understood that prior to his relationship with Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Nicholai was married to model and fitness coach Kavita. It is learnt that the duo got married in 2006, and also have a daughter named Kasha. It is also learnt that Nicholai Sachdev also trains his daughter, as well as others in powerlifting, and that his daughter Kasha is a gold medalist in the sport as well.

Kavita and Nicholai’s marriage came to an end after 13 long years, in 2019. Although the exact reason for their separation is unknown, it is rumored that irreconcilable differences was a major factor.

Nicholai Sachdev and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar’s relationship

Nicholai Sachdev initially met Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in 2010. The duo initially became friends, and maintained contact with each other. It was only after Nicholai’s separation with his wife Kavita that he grew closer with Varalaxmi Sarathkumar.

Their friendship soon blossomed into love, and the two finally got engaged in March, this year. While several fans showered their love on the lovely couple, there were others who criticized Nicholai for deciding to marry for a second time. The gallerist was also trolled for his appearance.

However, his fiance, Varalaxmi addressed the criticism and spoke up in his support. In an interview with a YouTube channel, the actress mentioned that even her father had married twice, and that there is nothing wrong with it, as long as the person is happy. She also mentioned that she is aware of the trolling Nicholai has been receiving for his looks, but she feels he is handsome in her eyes.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Nicholai Sachdev’s wedding

While the official details regarding Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Nicholai Sachdev’s wedding are yet to be made public, it is rumored that the soon-to-be wed couple are set to have a destination wedding in Thailand. Furthermore, as per reports by the TOI, the pre-wedding festivities as well as a grand reception will be hosted in Chennai as well.

Over the last few days, the HanuMan actress has been taking to her social media to share pictures with the celebrities, whom she has invited for her wedding. The actress has shared pictures with Superstar Rajinikanth, Siddharth, Nayanthara and her husband Vignesh Shivan, Ravi Teja, HanuMan helmer Prasanth Varma, and many more. Undoubtedly, the wedding of Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Nicholai Sachdev is all set to be a star-studded event.

