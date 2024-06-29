EXCLUSIVE: Kamal Haasan on the mono cycle sequence in Hindustani 2, 'We did it carefully'

Kamal Haasan is one of the greatest actors to have graced the Indian Film Industry. His contribution to the movie industry spans 64 years and he is still working just as hard as he did when he was in his 30s, or perhaps even harder. With Indian 2 (Titled Hindustani 2 in Hindi) produced by Lyca Productions gearing up for release in just under two weeks, the actor graced Pinkvilla with his exclusive Masterclass, where he dissected the much talked about mono cycle sequence seen in the trailer.

Kamal Haasan Shares When He Wished To Ride A Mono Cycle And What Intrigued Him Again Later

In the Pinkvilla Masterclass hosted by Himesh Mankad, the encyclopedia of acting, Kamal Haasan, was asked about how they went about the much discussed mono cycle sequence in Hindustani 2, and how they actually managed to pull off a sequence as difficult as that one. Before answering, Kamal Haasan shared how he tried to ride a mono cycle in his film titled Sabhash Naidu but couldn't. Then he shared the inspiration behind having the mono cycle sequence in the movie as he said, "Mr Shankar, where he lives, is a place where a lot of young kids practice this mono cycle because people after a certain age will be very worried to trust themselves in a single wheel". The actor admitted that it was with Dasavathaaram that the thought of going on the wheel again started intriguing him.

Watch the Pinkvilla Masterclass featuring Kamal Haasan

Kamal Haasan Shares How He Was Willing To Even Train To Ride A Mono Cycle For Hindustani 2

Proving his dedication for the film, the Vishwaroopam actor said that he was willing even to train for the mono cycle sequence but with all the accidents and Covid happening, Shankar and Lyca Productions did not want him to take a risk. He eventually did it very carefully, with enough support wires and other safety equipment.

Hindustani 2 From 12th July, In Theatres

Hindustani 2 releases in theatres on 12th July, 2024. The film is the sequel of the mega-hit, Hindustani and co-stars Rakul Preet Singh and actor Siddharth. While you wait for the release of Hindustani 2, you can catch Kamal Haasan in Kalki 2898 AD, which is playing in theatres globally, currently. The full Masterclass featuring Kamal Haasan can now be watched on Pinkvilla's YouTube channel.

