VIDEO: Bride-to-be Varalaxmi Sarathkumar goes wedding shopping in Dubai with fiance Nicholai Sachdev and his daughter from first wife Kavita

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, who will exchange wedding vows with her fiance soon, is currently in Dubai with her family. The bride-to-be seems to be occupied with her wedding shopping.

Varalaxmi shared heartwarming pictures and videos with her father, fiance, and his daughter from his wife from Dubai Mall on 17 June.

Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, who is busy with her wedding preparations jetted off to Dubai for shopping. She was accompanied by her father, Sarathkumar, her fiancé, Nicholai Sachdev, and his teen daughter, Kasha Nia Sachdev.

The Yashoda actress shared pictures and videos of their wedding shopping trip on Instagram. One video shows Sarathkumar posing thinking Varalaxmi is taking a picture, but she clarifies it is a video.

Another video shows Varalaxmi, Sarathkumar, Nicholai, and Kasha strolling in a mall in Dubai.

The family also poses for a cute selfie and the happiness for the upcoming event is visible on their faces. The Hanu-Man actress also shared a selfie with her daddy dearest where she can be seen hugging her father and smiling.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar got engaged to her beau Nicholai Sachdev, on March 1 this year. Sachdev is a Mumbai-based art gallerist.

He owns an art gallery named Gallery 7 in Mumbai which is frequently visited by celebrities. Gallery 7 was founded by Nicholai’s parents, Arun and Chandra, who are also renowned art gallerists in the city.

The engagement ceremony was an intimate affair with only family members in attendance. As per reports, the adorable couple is set to get married in July. However, an official confirmation regarding this is still awaited.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar on the work front

On the work front, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will be seen in Dhanush's directorial Raayan which is touted to be a power-packed thriller.

Besides Varalaxmi and Dhanush, the film features Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Aparna Balamurali, S J Suryah‌,‌ Saravanan, Selvaraghavan, Prakash Raj, and Dushara Vijayan in crucial roles. Produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures, Raayan is all set for its theatrical release on July 26, 2024.

