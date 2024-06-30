PIC: Bride-to-be Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Nicholai Sachdev’s pre-wedding celebrations begin in full swing

2024 appears to be a golden year for actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, with remarkable success in both her professional and personal life.

While, on the work front, she has achieved immense success with her film Hanu-Man, directed by Prasanth Varma, which earned over 350 crores, generating eight times its budget in profit.

On the other hand, the actress got engaged to gallerist Nicholai Sachdev in Mumbai, on March 1.

Amidst, the busy schedule of inviting honorable guests for the wedding the actress was spotted in New Delhi, with father actor R. Sarathkumar and partner Nicholai.

Sharing a precious yet so emotional moment, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar posted a glimpse of her hugging husband-to-be Nicholai at pre-wedding function.

Here is everything you want to know about Varalaxmi Sarathkumar’s wedding

As the Maari 2 actress prepares to walk down the aisle, the actress has been seen extending invitations to stars from across the South Indian film industry, including superstars like Thalaivar Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Allu Arjun, Ravi Teja, Samantha, AR Murugadoss, Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan, and more.

During her visit to Delhi, she also invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for her wedding.

Spent so much time with us despite his very busy schedule: Varalaxmi

Furthermore, the eldest daughter of Tamil star Sarathkumar, Varalaxmi recently shared a few glimpses of her inviting her Veera Simha Reddy co-star Nandamuri Balakrishna and his wife.

Meanwhile, Varalaxmi recently flew to Dubai with her fiance for wedding shopping, though the exact date remains undisclosed. Reports indicate an intimate wedding ceremony, followed by a grand reception for invited stars.

On the work front

Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has two upcoming films: the Kannada action thriller Max and the Tamil film Raayan, directed by Dhanush.

Max, directed by Vijaya Karthikeyan, stars Kichcha Sudeep, Samyukta Hornad, Sukrutha Wagle, and others alongside Varalaxmi.

Raayan, an action thriller directed by Dhanush, boasts an ensemble cast including Dhanush in the titular role, S. J. Suryah, Sundeep Kishan, Prakash Raj, Kalidas Jayaram, Aparna Balamurali, Selvaraghavan, Dushara Vijayan, and more.

Raayan is set for release on July 26, coinciding with Dhanush's birthday.

Next up, R. Sarathkumar will be seen in Sudha Kongara directorial Sarfira, playing the role of a commanding officer in the Air Force. Alongside the veteran actor, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Radhika Madan, and features a cameo appearance by Suriya.

The Bollywood flick is a remake of Kongara's 2020 Tamil film Soorarai Pottru.

