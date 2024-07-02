Inside Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's Mehendi-Sangeet Ceremony: Trisha Krishnan clicks pics with bride-to-be; Raadhika Sarathkumar sets dance floor on fire

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is all set to tie the wedding knot with her fiance, Nicholai Sachdev, soon. The wedding festivities have already kicked off with mehendi and sangeet. The bride-to-be was clicked with her best friend Trisha Krishnan and other stars at her fun sangeet night.

Unseen pictures and videos from Varalaxmi Sarathkumar’s pre-wedding festivities

After a long wait, the wedding festivities of popular actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar began.

The celebrations kickstarted in Chennai with a vibrant mehendi ceremony. Photos of the intimate celebration have gone viral on the internet. The visuals show the to-be bride in a greenish-yellow lehenga, whereas the groom-to-be Nicholai, opted for a green kurta outfit.

Varalaxmi completed her look with a heavy necklace and a beautiful forehead ornament. It was a star-studded event, with many celebrities attending, including Trisha Krishnan, Lakshmi Manchu, and more.

Trisha Krishnan, who happens to be a very close friend of the bride-to-be took to her Instagram stories and shared adorable pictures from the epic sangeet night. The Leo actress looked like a dream in her gorgeous white Anarkali suit, with a minimal yet elegant glam look.

The highlight of the mega event has to be the moment when the bride’s mother, Raadhika Sarathkumar, set the stage on fire with her killer dance moves. Look at the heartwarming video below:

More about Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's wedding

The Hanu-Man actress is getting married to her long-time companion, Nicholai Sachdev. He is an art gallerist based in Mumbai. Sachdev has an art gallery named Gallery 7 in Mumbai, which is known to be frequently visited by celebrities. Gallery 7 was founded by Nicholai’s parents, Arun and Chandra, who are also renowned art gallerists in the city.

The adorable couple got engaged in March of this year with the blessings of family and friends.

On the work front

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will be next seen with superstar Dhanush in his most awaited film, Raayan. The action thriller, directed by Dhanush and starring him, will also feature S. J. Suryah, Sundeep Kishan, Prakash Raj, Kalidas Jayaram, Aparna Balamurali, Selvaraghavan, and Dushara Vijayan. Raayan is set to release on July 26, coinciding with Dhanush's birthday week.

Apart from that, the Yashoda actress will also be seen in the Kannada action thriller Max.

