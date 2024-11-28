Brothers Naga Chaitanya and Akhil Akkineni to get married to their partners on same day? Nagarjuna breaks silence

The Akkineni family is in celebration mode as Akhil Akkineni prepares for his wedding. The Agent actor recently shared the news of his engagement to girlfriend Zainab Ravdjee. This announcement sparked rumors suggesting that both Akhil and Naga Chaitanya could marry on the same day this December. However, in an interview with Zoom, Nagarjuna clarified these online speculations.

The veteran actor cleared the air about Akhil and Zainab's wedding. Nagarjuna shared his happiness for the younger son and said Zainab is a lovely girl. He said, "I am so happy for Akhil. His fiancée Zainab is a lovely girl, and I am so happy they have decided to spend their lives together. But their wedding will happen in 2025."

Talking about Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding, he said that December 4 is fast approaching. Nagarjuna went on to say that the celebrations will be held at Annapurna Studios, built by his father. He added that when they considered a venue for the wedding, they couldn’t think of a better place than their own studio.

Nagarjuna also shared that they had planned an intimate ceremony with just family and friends. The Mass actor said that even with a limited guest list, they expect a large attendance. He further explained that it couldn’t be helped as many people, family, and friends have been part of their family’s journey.

Meanwhile, the guests that are expected to attend their wedding include SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu's family, Daggubatis, the Mega family, and more.

Talking more about Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita's marriage, it was earlier reported that their wedding will stream on Netflix. However, a source close to the couple denied all these baseless rumors.

"There is absolutely no truth to these reports. The rumors around selling their wedding film are purely speculative and far from any truth. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala envision their wedding as a very intimate affair, focusing on family and close friends," said the source.

