Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni release statement as their son Akhil Akkineni announces engagement to Zainab Ravdjee

Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni’s son Akhil Akkineni has officially announced his engagement to his girlfriend Zainab Ravdjee. As the news of the engagement takes over the internet, Akhil’s parents have expressed their love-filled words to the couple with statements.

In an X (formerly Twitter) post, Nagarjuna Akkineni congratulated the happy couple and welcomed Zainab to the Akkineni family as their daughter-in-law. The post penned by the actor read, “We are thrilled to announce the engagement of our son, Akhil Akkineni, to our daughter in law to be Zainab Ravdjee! We couldn't be happier to welcome Zainab into our family.” The actor further asked everyone to congratulate the young couple and wish them a life filled with love, joy, and blessings.

On the other hand, Akhil’s mother, Amala Akkineni also penned the caption, “Nagarjuna and I are thrilled to announce the engagement of our son, Akhil Akkineni, to our daughter in law to be Zainab Ravdjee!,” welcoming the new addition to their family.

See the official posts here:

Akhil Akkineni and Zainab Ravdjee officially announced their engagement on November 26, 2024, after reportedly dating for a couple of years. The actor's soon-to-be wife is a prolific painter and also played a role in MF Hussain’s directorial movie Meenaxi: A Tale of Three Cities, starring Tabu and Kunal Kapoor. In addition to being an artist, Zainab is a perfumer and runs the blog Once Upon The Skin.

Zainab is the daughter of industrialist Zulfi Ravdjee. Although the artist is originally from Hyderabad, she currently resides in Mumbai. Since the engagement took place recently, the couple’s wedding is expected to take place in 2025.

Interestingly, Akhil's engagement to Zainab marks his second time entering a committed relationship of this nature. Akhil Akkineni and Shriya Bhupal were previously engaged until they called it off in 2017, sending shockwaves across the industry. Despite efforts from both families to reconcile the two, the couple parted ways at the time.

Meanwhile, Akhil Akkineni’s elder sibling, Naga Chaitanya, is all set to tie the knot on December 4, 2024. The prolific Telugu cinema actor is marrying his girlfriend, Sobhita Dhulipala, after getting engaged on August 8, 2024.

