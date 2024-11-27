Fact Check: Did Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala sell their wedding video to Netflix for Rs 50 crores? Here’s the truth

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s wedding video became a topic of highlight as multiple reports suggested that the two have decided to sell it to Netflix. A recent rumor revealed that the celebrity couple has signed a deal with the OTT giant for a whopping amount of Rs. 50 crore. However, it seems there is no truth to the matter.

According to a source close to the couple, such rumors are untrue and baseless. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have in fact planned to keep their big day extremely private and personal. Thus, the question of selling their wedding to Netflix does not arise.

The source stated, “There is absolutely no truth to these reports. The rumors around selling their wedding film are purely speculative and far from any truth. Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala envision their wedding as a very intimate affair, focusing on family and close friends.” The source added, “They are committed to upholding the legacy of the Akkineni family by keeping this joyous occasion personal and sacred.”

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala, who have always maintained a low profile when it comes to their relationship, wish to preserve the same even for their wedding. The source further relayed the couple’s request to their fans to not adhere to such speculative reports and not take part in any of them.

Well, the previous reports had claimed that Chay and Sobhita’s deal with Netflix even surpassed the amount that Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan made on the same platform. For the unversed, the latter’s wedding video was a part of her documentary titled Nayanthara: Beyond the Dreams, which was released by the OTT giant.

Coming back to the most buzzed-about wedding, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala will be tying the knot in Hyderabad’s iconic Annapurna Studios, a place that has a deep connection with the Akkineni family.

The couple wished to celebrate and honor the legacy of Chay’s grandfather, ANR, and so the venue was shortlisted accordingly, where they would seek the blessings of their ancestors.

Reportedly, being a private affair, only close friends, family members, and a few colleagues and members from the film industry will be a part of their wedding.

The expected guests include the entire Daggubati clan, Chiranjeevi and his Mega Family, Mahesh Babu, filmmaker SS Rajamouli, and others.

Meanwhile, amid excitement, the Akkineni clan seems to be all set for another celebration, as Nagarjuna’s younger son Akhil recently announced his engagement to Zainab Ravdjee.

Check out Akhil’s engagement announcement here:

Daughter of industrialist Zulfi Ravdjee, Zainab and Akhil had crossed paths a few years back and is an artist by profession, originating from Hyderabad as well. Their engagement took place in a low-key manner at their home. Their wedding is slated to take place next week.

