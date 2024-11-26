Nagarjuna Akkineni’s second son Akhil Akkineni is engaged to Zainab Ravdjee; shares first photos

As Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala set to tie their wedding knot soon, Chay’s younger brother and Nagarjuna Akkineni’s son, Akhil Akkineni, announces his engagement to his girlfriend Zainab Ravdjee.

The official announcement of the same was made via Akhil himself on a post captioned as “Found my forever.” The engagement had apparently taken place in a private manner at their home, and the wedding is reported to happen next week.

Check out the official post by Akhil Akkineni here:

Expressing joy in his son’s engagement, Nagarjuna Akkineni took it to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle to congratulate the happy couple. Similar to welcoming Sobhita Dhulipala into their family after Naga Chaitanya’s engagement ceremony, the Coolie actor also welcomed his second daughter-in-law to the Akkineni clan.

In a short note, the actor said, “We couldn't be happier to welcome Zainab into our family. Please join us to congratulate the young couple and wish them a lifetime filled with love, joy, and your countless blessings.”

See Nagarjuna Akkineni’s tweet here:

The soon-to-be wife of Akhil Akkineni, Zainab Ravdjee had previously made an onscreen appearance in the MF Hussain directorial movie Meenaxi: A Tale of Three Cities starring Tabu and Kunal Kapoor. The artist is also a perfumer who owns the blog Once Upon The Skin.

Zainab is also the daughter of industrialist Zulfi Ravdjee. Despite the artist being originally from Hyderabad, she resides in Mumbai and is also known for her paintings. Apparently, the duo had met a couple of years ago and have been in a relationship for some time. Furthermore, the couple is likely to enter wedlock in 2025.

Moving ahead, the engagement to Zainab marks Akhil’s second time entering a committed relationship like the same. Akhil Akkineni and Shriya Bhupal were previously engaged to each other up until they called it off in 2017, sending shockwaves across the industry.

As per reports, the couple had a fallout during an argument that led to them calling off their engagement. While Akhil continued his career in Telugu cinema, Shriya moved out of the country and decided to pursue her fashion label, despite her grandfather and Nagarjuna Akkineni trying to mend their relationship.

