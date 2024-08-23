‘NEEK fever is on’: Dhanush and GV Prakash Kumar go hand-to-hand as they begin shooting for former’s next directorial; PIC

GV Prakash Kumar recently shared a picture on his official handles, along with Dhanush, as they begin work on the latter’s next directorial. The actor-director is next set to shoot for his movie Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, aka NEEK.

Dropping the new picture, GV Prakash penned, “Shoot time with my director Dhanush… neek fever is on.”

Check out the post by GV Prakash Kumar with Dhanush:

The upcoming movie NEEK marks Dhanush's third directorial venture after Pa Pandi and the recent blockbuster Raayan. It is also the actor's return to producing a movie after his 2018 film Maari 2.

The movie, which is touted as a romantic comedy, is also penned by the actor. It was initially planned to be helmed by Soundarya Rajinikanth in 2016. However, even though Dhanush was supposed to play the lead previously, the project failed to materialize, and the actor himself took up the responsibilities.

The film has an ensemble cast of actors, including Pavish, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, Mathew Thomas, Venkatesh Menon, Rabiya Khatoon, and Ramya Ranganathan, in the lead roles.

Moreover, GV Prakash had also earlier hinted at playing a cameo role in the movie, which seems likely with his new post. The actor-musician is already composing the tracks and scores for the film, which began production in December 2023. The movie is likely to be released later this year.

Coming to Dhanush’s professional front, the actor was recently seen in the movie Raayan. The action crime thriller features the tale of a fast-food hotel owner in North Chennai called Kathavaraayan.

Caught in the crossfire of a conflict between two feuding gangs that threaten his family, Raayan is determined to safeguard them and willing to go to great lengths for justice. In addition to Dhanush, the film also has an ensemble cast of actors like SJ Suryah, Selvaraghavan, Kalidas Jayaram, Sundeep Kishan, Prakash Raj, Dushara Vijayan, Aparna Balamurali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and many more in key roles.

Furthermore, the actor is currently working on his next release, Kubera, directed by Sekhar Kammula.

