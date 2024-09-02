Chiranjeevi and Pawan Kalyan look unrecognizable in THIS old photo as Megastar drops birthday wish for his brother

Pawan Kalyan is an undoubted enigma and a living legend in South cinema. Today, on September 2, 2024, the Power Star turned 56 and his birthday is being celebrated by countless of his fans across the globe. And recently, his elder brother and megastar Chiranjeevi joined in the bandwagon of wishes and penned a special note for him.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Chiranjeevi dropped an unseen vintage picture of him and Pawan Kalyan, dating back to their younger ages. While the siblings looked completely unrecognizable in the frame, their inseparable bond however was clearly reflected from the snapshot.

Along with it, Chiranjeevi also penned a rather lengthy note for his brother, where he hailed Pawan Kalyan as a true leader that the country needs at the moment. For the unversed, the power star is the reigning deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh.

Expressing his heartfelt wishes, Chiranjeevi wrote, “Kalyan Babu… Every year you have a birthday. But, this birthday is very special.At a time when the people of Andhra want,A desirable leader in their life To bring great changes He came as the eldest child of their family.”

Concluding his note, the mega star emphasized how a political leader like Pawan Kalyan is capable of bringing about nothing short of miracles for the people of Andhra Pradesh. He also blessed his younger brother for his special day.

Chiranjeevi expressed, “They invited you into their lives as a leader with ethics, honesty, stability and commitment in politics. Given a place in the heart. It is stable. We need a leader like you these days. Miracles must happen. All the people of Andhra along with me believe that only you can do it. Happy Birthday. Dear Ayushman Bhava!”

Well, Pawan Kalyan and Chiranjeevi’s equation has gone through some drastic curves over the years. However, the duo have managed to remain thick like never before.

Back on August 22, 2024, Pawan Kalyan had wished a birthday note for Chiranjeevi, as his elder brother turned 69.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Pawan Kalyan penned a long letter for his brother, where he described the megastar as a great figure with a generous spirit in spite of being considered a trouble shooter by many.

