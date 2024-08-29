Chiranjeevi showers birthday love on 'dear brother' Nagarjuna Akkineni: 'Be the cool and strong person'

Nagarjuna Akkineni has turned a year older today. On the occasion of his 65th birthday, several celebrities from the film industry took to social media to wish the actor. Megastar Chiranjeevi, who is a close friend of Nagarjuna, was amongst the many to wish him on his special day.

Chiranjeevi took to his X handle and penned a heartfelt wish for the birthday boy. He wrote, "Wishing my dear brother @iamnagarjuna many many happy returns of the day! Have a blessed birthday ! 💐 May you continue to be the cool and strong person you always are."

Recently, actress Rashmika Mandanna wished Nagarjuna by sharing his special birthday poster from the film Kubera. Sharing the poster, she wrote, "Happiest birthday @iamnagarjuna sirrrrr!." For the unversed, the Animal star will be seen sharing screen space with Nagarjuna in Kubera alongside Dhanush. The film is directed by Sekhar Kammula.

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna greeted a sea of fans today as he celebrated his birthday. His fans were waiting outside his Hyderabad residence since morning to shower the actor with love and well wishes. As soon as they saw the actor, they began to cheer for him out of sheer joy and mobbed him. However, Nagarjuna kept his cool and waved at his fans, expressing gratitude. For the unversed, the actor returned to Hyderabad last night with his wife Amala.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in the film titled Naa Saami Ranga. The movie released during the occasion of Sankranti this year and was helmed by Vijay Binni. The film revolved around the themes of revenge and was a hit at the box office.

Now, the actor is gearing up for his upcoming film with Sekhar Kammula, Kubera. The film will feature Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna as the main leads opposite him. Dhanush will reportedly be playing the role of a homeless man in the film who rises to become a gangster.

