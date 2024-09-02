Ram Charan shows deep admiration as he wishes uncle and Power Star Pawan Kalyan on his 56th birthday: 'Your strength, dedication...'

Superstar and now the deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan Kalyan is celebrating his 56th birthday today (September 2). On the special occasion, his nephew and actor Ram Charan took to his official X account to extend heartfelt wishes to the Power Star. Take a look at the adorable post below!

Sharing a lengthy post, he wrote, "Happiest Birthday to our Power Star @PawanKalyan garu! Your strength, dedication, and compassion for those in need have always inspired me and many others too I am sure. " Along with the beautiful words, Ram Charan shared a solo picture of Pawan Kalyan.

Further, Ram Charan emphasized Pawan Kalyan’s selfless acts, his great leadership, and his dedicated focus on addressing the needs of the people which is immensely inspiring. RC concludes by wishing for more strength and guidance from the almighty for Pawan Kalyan.

As soon as the Game Changer actor shared the birthday post, fans went berserk and filled the comment section of the post. Check out how netizens are reacting to Ram Charan's post from Pawan Kalyan.

Both superstars have always shown their utmost love and admiration for each other. Earlier, when Pawan Kalyan emerged victorious in the elections, Ram Charan did not shy away from expressing his wishes for the great leader.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, actor Varun Tej Konidela has also shared his birthday wishes for Pawan Kalyan by sharing an old picture of himself with his uncle. In the picture, he is seen taking care of his uncle and superstar by giving him a good leg massage. The highlight of the picture has to be Pawan Kalyan who is seen blessing little Varun Tej Konidela.

The actor wrote, "Happy Birthday babai!Growing up, I’ve always looked up to you. The path you’ve taken toward righteousness and your unwavering intention to help others are endlessly inspiring. May the fire in you continue to burn brightly. Wishing you the best of health and strength.Love you my power storm!"

ALSO READ: 'The calm before the tsunami': Prashanth Neel's wife writes as she shares director's PIC with Jr NTR ahead of Devara's release