WATCH: Nagarjuna gets mobbed by his fans outside Akkineni bungalow as he meets them on birthday

Nagarjuna, who is celebrating his 65th birthday today (August 29), greeted all his fans who were waiting outside his residence in Hyderabad. The actor's fans and well-wishers have been waiting outside his house since morning to wish their favorite actor on his birthday. Check out Nagarjuna's video below!

As soon as the huge crowd spotted the legendary actor, they started shouting 'King', which is what Nagarjuna's fans lovingly call him. With patience and a bright smile on his face, the Manam actor waved at the crowd and even folded his hands as a gesture of expressing gratitude.

Clad in a yellow printed shirt, the birthday boy looked dashing and exuded his evergreen swag. With looks so killer, it's impossible to believe that Nagarjuna has turned 65.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna who will be seen sharing the silver screen with the actor in Kubera shared a sweet birthday post on social media. Taking to her official X page, Mandanna wrote, "Happiest birthday @iamnagarjuna sirrrrr! (sic)"

Check Rashmika's post below!

Earlier on August 28, the actor was spotted returning to Hyderabad with his wife Amala ahead of his birthday. In the video, Nagarjuna looks dapper in his outfit as he makes his way out of the airport. The power couple looked adorable as they twin in white at the Hyderabad airport. Interestingly, if you take a close look, you can see a glimpse of the seasoned actor smiling at the paps but then he shifts to his usual serious look while leaving.

Talking about the work front, Nagarjuna was seen last in Naa Saami Ranga. The period action drama was helmed by Vijay Binni, and released on January 14, 2024. The film which revolves around the themes of brotherhood and revenge was released on Sankranti and met with mixed-to-positive reviews from critics, becoming a hit.

Next, he will feature alongside superstars Dhanush and Rashmika Mandanna in Kubera. Directed by renowned filmmaker Sekhar Kammula, the upcoming film is set in Dharavi, Mumbai, with Dhanush supposedly playing a homeless man, who then becomes a bigshot mafia.

