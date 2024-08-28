Maharaja director Nithilan in talks with Dhanush and Nayanthara for 2 different films?

After the immense success of his last film Raayan, fans of Dhanush have been anticipating the next film of the superstar. With tons of exciting projects including Kubera being in the pipeline, it seems another new story is slated to be on the queue.

As per recent rumors, the director of Vijay Sethupathi’s Netflix film Maharaja, Nikhilan Swaminathan has apparently approached Dhanush with the script for an exciting new project. However, there is yet to be any confirmation on the same.

Furthermore, the particular report also clarified that Nikhilan’s other speculated project with lady superstar Nayanthara would not be titled Maharani, contrary to the majority buzz.

Well, currently Dhanush is busy with the promotions of his third directorial movie called NEEK, which will hit the theaters on October 14, 2024. The project has a special connection with the actor since his son Yathra has penned the hook line of the song Golden Sparrow from the film.

Coming to Dhanush’s recently released film Rayaan, scored a wondrous number at the box office and was received by the audiences with immense love and applause. The actor’s chiseled physique in the movie, along with the distinct character he has played in it, has won several hearts among the cinephiles.

Rayaan included an ensemble star cast with some of the most prominent names of South cinema, such as SJ Suryah, Selvaraghavan, Kalidas Jayram, Sundeep Kishan, Prakash Raj, and many others.

Moving on, he would be a part of the film Kubera, which would also feature senior actor Nagarjuna Akkineni in a pivotal role besides him. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, the movie’s leading lady is none other than Rashmika Mandanna.

Back on July 5, 2024, the makers of Kubera dropped the teaser glimpse of Rashmika’s character from the film. In the clip, the actress is seen overcoming a difficult challenge by unveiling a deep secret that is buried underground. The actress’ simple look amidst the intriguing circumstances added much excitement among the fans for the film.

Kubera is expected to hit the theaters on December 31, 2024.

