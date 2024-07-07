WATCH: Rashmika Mandanna sports ripped denim dungaree at airport; flaunts her obsession with Korean fashion trend

When you are an A-list celebrity in the Indian Film Industry, all eyes are on you, watching every move and every decision you make. While operating on such busy work schedules, celebrities are often too tired to make an effort for the paparazzi.

But, not Rashmika Mandanna! More often than not, despite having a tired look after a long work day, the actress always gives off the best energy.

Rashmika wins hearts again with her airport gestures

While returning home from her flight, Rashmika was papped at the airport, wearing an offbeat denim dungaree. As has been the case with most of her airport appearances lately, Rashmika wore a cap and a face mask. While some fans wonder if this is to hide a look from her upcoming film, some think Rashmika is just trying to cover the tiredness on her face.

However, it was not her look that became the talking point but her adorable gestures towards who appeared to be her bodyguard. While it is not decipherable what she was trying to tell him, the bodyguard’s smile indicated that it was something playful.

Rashmika also made sure to acknowledge the paps present at the airport as she folded her palms in greeting. But one question still remains, what was the book that Rashmika was holding in her hand? Let us know in the comments if you can figure its name out!

Advertisement

Rashmika Mandanna on the work front

Behind all of the constant travel is Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming slate of films. The actress will next feature in the highly awaited sequel to Pushpa: The Rise, titled Pushpa: The Rule, where she will return in her role as Srivalli opposite Allu Arjun.

The film was originally supposed to be released on August 15th, 2024 but has now been postponed to December 6th.

The actress will also be seen in the Telugu movie The Girlfriend, written and directed by National award-winning writer and director Rahul Ravindran. The film stars Dasara actor Dheekshith Shetty in the lead role opposite Rashmika.

Following this, Rashmika will be seen in the Sekhar Kammula-directed movie Kubera, starring Dhanush and Akkineni Nagarjuna in the lead roles.

That’s not all, Rashmika also has three massive Bollywood projects lined up in the form of Chhaava with Vicky Kaushal, Sikandar with Salman Khan, and Animal Park with Ranbir Kapoor.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Kubera: Rashmika Mandanna's teaser look from Dhanush and Nagarjuna co-starrer is intriguing; first poster to be out on July 5