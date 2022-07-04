Classy & elegant suits Upasana Kamineni's personality; Sandeep aka Sandy Artist on monsoon skincare- EXCLUSIVE

At the grand pre-release event of Acharya, Ram Charan's wife Upasana opted for a Manish Malhotra saree in blue. Known for her love for all things luxe, Upasana made head turns with another eye-grabbing royal look. Decoding her look for the event, makeup and hairstylist Sandeep Molugu aka Sandy revealed to us that Upasana likes to keep every look simple yet sophisticated.

"Upasana is my absolute favourite. It's been 10 years that we have been working together. I've mostly kept her looks classy and elegant because that suits her personality and style. Giving a simple yet sophisticated look to Upasana, each time in a different way, is something we both work towards," revealed Sandy Artist.

Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar recently grabbed eyeballs with her glamorous avatar in a kaftan look. Sandy's magic worked again! Spilling beans on the same, the celebrity makeup artist revealed, "Namrata did mention that she wanted more of a natural look for this lunch event. She looked absolutely stunning in the Falguni Shane Peacock Kaftan. So to complement that piece, I gave her a breezy & easy look with smokey eyes and a simple base & contour. I left her hair open and gave it a nice texture with a blow-dry.

This took me back to the earlier days in her career as she looked ravishing and I am glad I got the opportunity to work with her again."

Furthermore, Sandy Artist opened up working with Deepika Padukone for the first time and it was for her airport look. "Deepika is definitely one of the most beautiful women. I always had a vision that I would work on her and I have now manifested it. I feel very happy about it because she completely trusted my process and my work. I am honoured that Deepika liked what I did for her. She felt it was really natural. This was definitely one of the highlights of my journey," the leading makeup artist and hairstylist shared with Pinkvilla.

Well, monsoon is here and dealing with skincare and haircare routine is a task. Sandeep Molugu comes to our rescue and tells us how to ace the skincare game during monsoons. "Moisturize your skin daily and apply sunscreen 4 times a day. Remember to choose a matte, non-sticky moisturizer. Have separate day & night serums to take care of your skin properly during this humid weather," Sandy reveals skincare hacks for monsoon.

Sandy Artist also suggests that waterproof makeup is the key essential in this season.

Sandy Artist emphasizes:

1. Use waterproof Mascara

2. Use less of foundations.

3. But don't forget to use your regular moisturizer as it helps the makeup to settle correctly.