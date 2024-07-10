Controversial YouTuber-turned-actor Praneeth Hanumantu arrested by Telangana Cyber Security Bureau in Bengaluru

Trigger: The copy contains information about sexual abuse.

Controversial YouTuber Praneeth Hanumantu was arrested by the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau (TGCSB) in Bengaluru on Wednesday (July 10). The YouTuber-turner-actor, residing in Hyderabad, had been unreachable since the case was filed against him and others, two days ago, for making inappropriate jokes about a girl child and her father during a YouTube live session.

Praneeth Hanumantu to be interrogated in Hyderabad

Along with Praneeth Hanumantu, three other accused have been included in the controversial case. As per a report by The Hindu, the Telangana police are currently securing a transit warrant to bring him to Hyderabad for questioning. Efforts are also ongoing to track down and apprehend others involved in the incident.

What more do we know about Praneeth Hanumantu's controversy?

The controversy arose when Praneeth held an online group call with friends, reacting to short content and making sexually inappropriate remarks about a video featuring a father and his daughter. This sparked widespread outrage, prompting Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to intervene.

Actor Sai Durga Tej, nephew of Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM and actor Pawan Kalyan, raised the issue with the Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Joining him were actors Rohith Nara, Manchu Manoj, Sudheer Babu, Vishwak Sen, and Karthikeya, who demanded strict punishment for normalizing child sexual abuse.

Praneeth Hanumantu, who played a minor role in Sudheer Babu’s film Harom Hara, was at the center of the controversy. Sudheer Babu expressed his disgust for casting Praneeth in the film and issued an apology.

“For good or bad, I'm not a social media guy nor do I keep up with things. I feel so disgusted by the fact we had #PraneethHanumanthu casted in #HaromHara. Sincere apologies from me and my entire team. We didn't know what a pathetic creature this man is. It wasn't in my knowledge," Sudheer Babu wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"I couldn't even dare to go through the entirety social media has exposed about him. Those things are not even worth our puke but they should have our attention at this hour. We should make sure these sick minds shouldn't have a platform for the filth they wanna spread. This isn't freedom of speech by any means,” the actor concluded.

Praneeth Hanumantu issued an apology amidst the controversy

Amid growing criticism, Praneeth issued an apology, stating that he had edited the video. CM Revanth Reddy and other key government ministers condemned Praneeth's actions and promised strict measures. Despite Praneeth removing the video and issuing a public apology, the incident had already caused significant damage.

Praneeth is expected to be presented before the court soon. Further details are awaited.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse then please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

