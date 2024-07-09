FIR filed against YouTuber Praneeth Hanumantu for his distasteful comments after Sai Dharam Tej calls him out

Trigger: The copy contains information about sexual abuse.

YouTuber Praneeth Hanumantu stirred a major controversy after his distasteful comments in a recent discussion with other creators. Obviously, his comments did not sit well with several celebrities who have called him out.

On July 7, actor Sai Dharam Tej addressed the state Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Nara Chandra Babu Naidu, and Deputy CM Powerstar Pawan Kalyan, urging them to intervene. Additionally, he mentioned the Telangana CM, Revanth Reddy, and the Deputy CM as well.

An FIR has been filed against YouTuber Praneeth Hanumantu

The controversy stems from the actor’s social media post addressing the topic of the YouTube discussion. Praneeth made a controversial comment on a disturbing topic related to pedophilia.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, he made an inappropriate ‘joke’ about the relationship between a father and a child. His disgusting comments quickly went viral online.

Following the sparkling fire, the Telangana State Cyber Security Bureau responded quickly and lodged an FIR against the YouTuber. The Director General of Police of the state intervened in the situation immediately and posted the update, resharing the actor's tweet. The police chief penned on X, “Addressing the inappropriate comments on a child, an FIR has been filed with @TGCyberBureau, and strict actions will follow.

The DGP further assured about the police’s effort to maintain safety measures and peace in society and wrote, “Telangana Govt @TelanganaCMO and Police will intensify efforts to raise awareness about #ChildSafety and responsible social media use. #ChildSafetyAwareness #TelanganaPolice

Check out DGP’s tweet below:

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy responded to Sai Dharam Tej

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy also responded to the actor, saying, "Thank you for bringing this issue to our notice, @IamSaiDharamTej garu. Child safety is our government's top priority. We will investigate this incident and take necessary action."

Check out Telangana CM’s tweet below:

Telugu actors Manchu Manoj and Nara Rohith opined their standpoints on the controversy

Actor Manchu Manoj also posted on X, tagging the aforementioned authorities along with officials from Texas and the US Embassy in India, urging them to take action against Praneeth.

Sharing his personal experience with the alleged YouTuber, Manoj penned, “It’s appalling and intolerable to see individuals like @phanumantwo using social platforms to spread abuse and hate under the guise of humour. This behaviour is not only disgusting but also dangerous…”

Check out Manoj’s tweet below:

Telugu actor Nara Rohith opined his point, writing, “Freedom of expression is the cornerstone of democracy, but it must come with responsibility. It is disheartening to see the comments made by this group. These unacceptable remarks about a little girl and her relationship with her father are reprehensible…”

Rohith further asked the authorities to take strict action against Praneeth.

Check out Rohith’s tweet below:

A few details about the controversy

For the unaware, Sai Dharam Tej recently called out the YouTuber for his inappropriate joke about children. The Telugu actor took to Twitter, urging the authorities to take strong action to ensure child safety. He further highlighted the video's inappropriate sexual references involving a father and daughter.

The Tollywood actor jotted down on X, “This is beyond gruesome, disgusting and scary. Monsters like these go unnoticed on the very much utilised social platform doing child abuse in the disguise of so-called Fun & Dank. Child Safety is the need of the hour. (folded hands emoticon)”

Check out Dharam Tej’s tweet below:

In another social media post, Tej addressed his disappointment, saying, “To those people who have stooped to such a low standard, I hope that you never get to experience the turmoil of a parent due to your hurtful comments.”

Praneeth Hanumantwo’s apology for the controversial comment

Praneeth issued an apology on social media, stating that he removed the problematic part of the video. He clarified that his intention was never to hurt anyone's feelings or emotions.

The YouTuber emphasized that his goal has always been to entertain and make people laugh, but this time he unintentionally crossed the line between dark humor and what is distasteful, and he asks for forgiveness.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse then please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

