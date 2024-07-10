Who is Praneeth Hanumantu, controversial YouTuber and Sudheer Babu's co-star facing legal case for his lewd remarks on girl child

Trigger: The copy contains information about sexual abuse.

Praneeth Hanumanthu, a popular social media personality, has been making headlines for the past few days for all the wrong reasons. The YouTuber, who was last seen along with Telugu actor Sudheer Babu’s latest film, Harom Hara, is embroiled in a controversy and is facing severe criticism online.

This was followed by Praneeth making some derogatory comments about the father-daughter relationship in his YouTube video. In this article, we will discuss everything about him in detail.

Who is Praneeth Hanumantu?

Praneeth Hanumanthu is an actor, celebrity interviewer, and YouTuber. He was born to H. Arun Kumar, a respected IAS officer from Andhra Pradesh. Praneeth has an elder brother, Ajay Hanumantu, who is also a YouTuber.

He is known for his styling tips and is popular as ‘Aye Jude.’ As per the information provided on his LinkedIn account, Praneeth is a graduate of Symbiosis Law College, Pune.

He interviewed several actors for the promotion of their films, including Nani before the release of Hi Nanna and Karthikeya Gummakonda before Bhaja Veeyu Vegam.

Praneeth enjoys a big fan base, with 172K followers on his YouTube channel and 56.1K followers on Instagram. While many viewers enjoy his humorous side, his recent video has landed him in legal trouble.

In the video, Praneeth was seen mocking father-daughter relationships, which did not go well for the audience. After the backlash, although he shared an apology video, an FIR was registered against him by Telangana police.

However, this is not the first time Hanumantu has gotten into trouble for making offensive jokes. In the past, he had made lewd comments against several marginalized sections of society, such as orphans and specially-abled people.

What is the Praneeth Hanumantu controversy?

Praneeth Hanumantu recently joked about a reel shared by a Telugu family living in America. He mocked the father-daughter relationship and made some extremely derogatory comments. The public was outraged by his and his group's remarks, which were downright offensive and vulgar.

Actor Sai Durga Tej was one of the first to respond and urged the Chief Ministers and police authorities of Telugu-speaking states to take action against Praneeth. Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka, and the DGPs of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have also responded to the issue.

Sudheer Babu shared a note on his official X account to apologize for casting YouTuber Praneeth Hanumantu for a role in his film, Harom Hara.

He wrote, “For good or bad, I'm not a social media guy nor do I keep up with things. I feel so disgusted by the fact we had #PraneethHanumanthu casted in #HaromHara. Sincere apologies from me and my entire team. We didn't know what a pathetic creature this man is. It wasn't in my knowledge (sic).”

The Valimai actor also openly addressed the issue when the Internet pointed out that the actor had given an interview to Hanumantu earlier. Karthikeya apologized and wrote, "I had to do the interview as one of the job responsibilities as a lead actor trying to make his film reach to wider audience but I had no intentions of encouraging such content but sadly I had to be part of it and I feel bad for that, Here on I will be really careful on who am giving interviews to and lets all together not encourage such content."

What do you have to say about the controversy surrounding Praneeth Hanumantu? Let us know in the comments.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse then please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

