Deiva Thirumagal turns 13: Chiyaan Vikram calls AL Vijay directorial an 'unforgettable milestone of love'

Deiva Thirumagal starring Chiyaan Vikram celebrates its 13th anniversary today. This Tamil-language family drama, directed by AL Vijay, was released in 2011. The film’s story revolves around Krishna's struggle to gain custody of his daughter, Nila, played by Sara Arjun after her mother passes away during childbirth. As the film marks 13 years since its release, Chiyaan Vikram reminisced about some of his fond memories from working on the film.

Chiyaan Vikram on Deiva Thirumagal completing 13 years

A Chiyaan Vikram fan shared a touching moment from the movie Deiva Thirumagal on social media. In a courtroom scene, Vikram's character Krishnan fights for custody of his daughter, Nila. During the proceedings, Nila is brought into the courtroom in the presence of her father.

Meanwhile, his love for his daughter shines through as he interacts with her in sign language, comforting and reassuring her despite the stressful situation. Nila's innocent reactions and strong attachment to her father add to the emotional impact of the scene.

Sharing the clip, the fan wrote, "#ChiyaanVikram #13YearsOfDeivaThirumagal @chiyaan Acting @gvprakash BGM."

Re-sharing the post, Vikram wrote, "13 years of another unforgettable milestone of love," followed by heart emojis.

Check out the post here:

About Deiva Thirumagal

Deiva Thirumagal is a Tamil movie from 2011 directed by AL Vijay. The film stars Vikram as Krishna, a man with intellectual disabilities similar to a seven-year-old. The story revolves around Krishna's struggle to win the custody of his daughter, Nila.

Krishna's journey is touching yet challenging as he faces societal prejudices and legal battles. Anushka Shetty plays Anuradha, a kind-hearted lawyer who supports Krishna in his custody battle.

The movie is a remake of the 2001 American film I Am Sam and beautifully portrays the unconditional love between a father and his daughter. The music, composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar, adds to its emotional appeal.

Deiva Thirumagal received praise for its sensitive portrayal of disability and the performances of the cast, especially Vikram's acting. It was also a success at the box office. Apart from Chiyaan Vikram, Amala Paul, Nassar, and Santhanam played significant roles in the film.

