Devara director Koratala Siva gets into legal trouble over Mahesh Babu film Srimanthudu?

Koratala Siva and Mahesh Babu’s smash hit Srimanthudu was released in 2015. The film was a raging success at the box office and opened many avenues for both Mahesh Babu and Koratala Siva.

Just when things were going swimmingly, a complaint was filed against the makers by novelist R.D Wilson, aka Sarath Chandra, who claimed that Srimanthudu was based on his award-winning novel ‘Chachenta Prema’ published in the Swathi magazine. The complaint sought action against director Koratala Siva, producers Naveen Yerneni, and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment.

Later in 2017, the concerned parties approached the Telangana High Court, requesting that the court proceedings against them be removed. Upon hearing the case of both parties, the Telangana High Court deemed it fit to remove the cases against Naveen and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment but upheld the decision of the Nampally court to continue the trial proceedings against Koratala Siva based on the Copyright Infringement Act.

Koratala Siva faces legal charges over Srimanthudu

Following these events, Koratala Siva decided to approach the Supreme Court. Upon hearing the petition and conducting an examination, the court deemed it apt for Koratala to face charges under the directives mentioned by the Nampally Court. As a result, Koratala will now be facing legal charges, for violating the Copyright Infringement Act, according to a report in Gulte.

More about Srimanthudu

Srimanthudu stars Mahesh Babu, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Rajendra Prasad, and many other talented actors. Srimanthudu was one of the most successful Telugu films at the time, only one behind Baahubali: The Beginning in terms of Box office collections.

Advertisement

Koratala Siva on the work front

Koratala Siva is currently occupied with the shooting of his Pan-Indian venture with Jr.NTR, titled Devara. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, and Shine Tom Chacko in important roles. The film is being produced by Yuvasudha Arts, and the music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. There were recent reports suggesting that Devara might be postponed due to delays in the CGI work of the film but there has been no official confirmation of the same from the team. The film is scheduled to release on April 5th, 2024, if everything goes as planned.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Mahesh Babu leaves for Germany; superstar receives sweet send-off from wife Namrata