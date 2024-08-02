Devara second song update: Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's chemistry from Thailand jungle shoot is making fans go gaga

Devara, starring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles, is one of the most eagerly awaited films of 2024. Directed by Koratala Siva, the film is set to hit theaters on September 27. As part of the buildup to its release, the makers have unveiled the first look poster for Devara's second single, showcasing Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. The chemistry between the duo in this new poster is truly unmissable.

The second single from Devara is set to release on August 5. Along with announcing the song's release date, the poster features Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in a romantic pose against a lush forest backdrop, enhancing the mystical atmosphere. Jr NTR is dressed in a patterned shirt and light-colored pants, while Janhvi Kapoor is adorned in a flowing white outfit, adding grace to the scene. The song has been composed by the acclaimed Anirudh Ravichander.

Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, "Sizzling Duo ka Love Dhamaka. #DevaraSecondSingle on August 5th. #Devara #DevaraonSep27th."

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander also shared the poster and wrote, "#DevaraSecondSingle on August 5th!"

Meanwhile, the song has been shot in the picturesque landscapes of Thailand. Following that, Jr NTR returned to Hyderabad.

Devara marks the first collaboration between the RRR star and Janhvi Kapoor, creating much anticipation among fans. This two-part film is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts. The cast of the film also features Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist. The film's music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Originally announced in April 2021 under the working title NTR30, the film was officially named Devara in May 2023. Filming commenced in Hyderabad in April 2023, followed by an extensive shooting schedule in Goa.

Anirudh Ravichander’s involvement in Devara signifies his fourth venture into the Telugu film industry. This collaboration is particularly noteworthy as it marks only the second time director Koratala Siva has opted for a different music director other than Devi Sri Prasad.

Anirudh began composing music for the film in November 2022. The first single from the film, titled Fear Song, was released on May 19, providing fans with an early glimpse into the film's musical essence.

