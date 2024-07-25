EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Janhvi Kapoor says 'Jr NTR sir walks into a frame and it becomes...' as she opens up about Devara

Janhvi Kapoor who is all set to appear on the big screen with her film Ulajh sat for an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, talking about her much-awaited movie, Devara. Speaking on the same, Janhvi divulged details some interesting details about working with Jr NTR and director Koratala Siva.

The Mr. & Mrs. Mahi actress said, “I love how they work over there, I love how they treat a movie like a work of art…a work of cinema. They really give it that respect, scale, and magnitude. They have so much conviction in their storytelling.”

Janhvi Kapoor spills the details about working in Devara featuring Jr NTR

Janhvi Kapoor further went on to say, “Jr NTR sir walks into a frame and it becomes alive. His energy is contagious and I recently shot for a song with him, the speed at which he picks steps is unheard of. I’m here learning the same for 10 days and he just learns it all in a second. Even in his takes, he’s just alive on camera.”

Speaking more about the film’s director, she said, “Siva sir is the captain of the ship of such a big ship. The stakes are so high, it is a set of large magnitude, and there are so many extras always but he’s so calm. He is so lovely to talk to, easy to work with, and you feel very protected as an actor.”

Janhvi also expressed how she wishes to manifest that her next film Ulajh does well and also that she is reserving her energy to give her best for an upcoming song shoot with Jr NTR. Highlighting how she’s recovering from a health issue, the actress hopes to have the energy to sustain it, making her mom and fans proud.

More about Jr NTR starrer Devara

Devara: Part 1 is an upcoming action thriller movie starring Jr NTR in the lead role, and directed by Koratala Siva. The movie which is releasing as a two-part franchise features the actor in a massive avatar with the first single, Fear Song, showcasing some intense glimpses.

The film marks the debut Telugu venture of Janhvi Kapoor with actors Saif Ali Khan, Shruti Marathe, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, Kalaiyarasan, and many more in key roles. The movie which was initially set to release on April 5, 2024, is now finally hitting the big screens on September 27 and will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada.

