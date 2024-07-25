Bobby Deol likely to play antagonist following Saif Ali Khan in Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film Devara? Here's what we know

Devara Part 1 starring Jr NTR is one of the most highly anticipated films of this year. While much of the cast has already been announced by the makers, recent media reports suggest that Bobby Deol will be joining the film to play a villainous role. Additionally, Saif Ali Khan is also set to portray another negative role in the film.

Bobby Deol to battle against Jr NTR in Devara?

According to Aakashvaani, Bobby Deol is currently in talks regarding his role in Devara Part 1. The report indicates that the actor, known for his role in Animal, has been cast as a villain and will feature prominently in the second part of the film.

Meanwhile, other reports suggest that Saif Ali Khan will also take on a significant antagonistic role in the movie.

After a few delays, Devara: Part 1 is now going to hit the big screens on October 10, 2024. Originally set to premiere during Eid 2024, the release was delayed due to extended VFX work.

Earlier this year, Jr NTR shared a poster announcing the new release date. Janhvi Kapoor will be making her Telugu debut with this film, marking her first collaboration with Jr. NTR.

Directed by Koratala Siva, Jr NTR starrer Devara will be released in two parts. This ambitious project is produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, with Nandamuri Kalyan Ram presenting the film.

Bobby Deol and his upcoming films

Bobby Deol, following the success of his recent film Animal, is poised to make a notable impact in NBK109 starring Nandamuri Balakrishna. He has been cast as the villain in Kanguva, an upcoming action thriller film starring Suriya. The movie will also feature Disha Patani. In this film, Bobby Deol will be seen in a menacing and unique avatar.

Additionally, he reportedly joined the cast of Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu in December 2022. However, specific details about the film remain under wraps.

