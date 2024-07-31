Janhvi Kapoor is in ‘love' with shooting for Devara; shares a pic while savouring a feast on sets of Jr NTR starrer

Jr NTR starrer Devara is gearing up for its release on September 27, 2024, with Janhvi Kapoor playing the lead. Now, the actress herself has shared a special picture while shooting for her debut Telugu movie.

In a recent Instagram story shared by the Dhadak actress, we could see Janhvi posting an image of a yummy feast. The actress also penned, “I. Love. Shooting. For Devara,” along with a few emojis.

Check out Janhvi Kapoor’s feast picture while shooting Jr NTR starrer Devara

Janhvi Kapoor had earlier notified to Pinkvilla in an exclusive chat that she would be shooting for a song with Jr NTR. It seems that the actress is back on set for the pending works and is likely to tap her toes with the Young Tiger in an Anirudh Ravichander musical.

Interestingly, there are reports that the markers of the Jr NTR starrer will drop the second single from the movie soon. As per the buzz, the second single is likely to be a romantic song featuring both actors.

As many know, Devara is a two-part film with the first installment releasing in a few months with Saif Ali Khan playing the main antagonist. However, it also seems that the makers are roping in actor Bobby Deol as the antagonist as well which is likely to be in the second installment.

Advertisement

More about Devara

Devara: Part 1 starring Jr NTR in the lead role is an action-drama tale written and directed by Koratala Siva. The glimpses from the movie suggest it features a highly engaging bloodbath that transpires around a coastal area.

Besides the lead actors, the movie also has actors Shruti Marathe, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, Kalaiyarasan, Murali Sharma, Ajay, and many more in key roles. Moreover, the film was initially slated to release on April 5 this year but was later postponed due to pending works.

Jr NTR’s next

Jr NTR is next set to play the main antagonist in the Hrithik Roshan starrer flick War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film marks the actor’s entry into the YRF spy universe and will feature him going head-to-head with the actor.

Furthermore, the Young Tiger will also soon collaborate with director Prashanth Neel for his next which is titled as Dragon.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Raghu Thatha Trailer: Keerthy Suresh starrer gives us a glimpse into a hilarious journey of Kayalvizhi's misadventures