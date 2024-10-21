Throwback: When Dhanush compared his ex-wife Aishwaryaa to Rajinikanth and said ‘She is 100 times simpler than her father'

Dhanush and his ex-wife Aishwaryaa decided to part ways after 18 years of marriage. The former couple who share two sons - Linga Raja and Yatra Raja, shocked everyone when they announced their marital split in 2022. Today, we will take a trip down memory lane to the time when Dhanush grabbed eyeballs for talking about his ex-wife Aishwaryaa. The Raayan actor recalled his first meeting with his former wife and stated that Aishwaryaa is “100 times simpler than her father” and legendary actor Rajinikanth.

In a throwback interview with Times of India, Dhanush was asked about what attracted him to his then-wife Aishwaryaa and asked if her being Rajinikanth's daughter was the major inclination.

To this, the Kubera actor denied it and said, "I don’t see her (Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth) like that. I like her simplicity. If you think her father is simple, meet Aishwarya. She is 100 times simpler than her father. Aishwaryaa treats everybody as an equal and can be friends with anybody. I like the fact that she is bringing up our sons extremely well."

For the unversed, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa exchanged wedding vows through an arranged setup. The former couple married on November 18, 2004, in a grand ceremony. Dhanush and Aishwaryaa embraced parenthood for the first time in 2006. The couple were blessed with a boy after 2 years of marital bliss. Later, in 2010, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa became parents to another boy- Linga. It is worth mentioning that Dhanush shared an equally beautiful relationship with Rajinikanth and the latter had even spoken about him on several occasions.

While everything seemed perfect, the duo took social media by storm after announcing their divorce through social media posts. Later in April 2024, they officially filed for divorce after living separately for a couple of years and decided to part ways legally as well.

It is worth mentioning that the ex-couple has formulated a balanced schedule to ensure that their sons get to spend equal time with both of them. However, the kids predominantly reside with their maternal grandfather and South superstar, Rajinikanth.

