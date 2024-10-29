EXCLUSIVE: Dulquer Salmaan shares his car secrets and meeting wife Amal Sufiya in school during Unstoppable with NBK Season 4; Deets Inside

Dulquer Salmaan has his hands full now, courtesy of the anticipation for his Diwali release, Lucky Bhaskar. Recently, the actor joined Unstoppable with NBK Season 4 as the second guest and left everyone floored by revealing some unheard facets of his life, relationship, work, and more. Before the episode airs, we have some exclusive details that cannot be missed.

Car secrets

Dulquer Salmaan bared his heart out while speaking about his passion for cars. For those unversed, Dulquer has an impressive fleet of cars and is often seen riding them.

Believe it or not, he loves his cars so much that he'd eat food only while sitting in them. When the host asked him to reveal the highest speed he had ever achieved while driving, the actor confidently grinned and shared, “I've hit 300 km/h!”

Yes, the star happens to be an auto enthusiast whose garage consists of some of the most unique and luxurious four-wheelers. It includes everything from Porsche, Ferrari, Mercedes and more. He also has a liking for exotic and vintage cars.

About wife Amal Sufiya

Dulquer also spoke fondly about his personal life. Married for almost 13 years with the love of his life Amal Sufiya, the Bangalore Days actor recalled crossing paths with her for the first time, when they both were in school.

Not just that, Dulquer also made a lesser-known revelation from his school days and said that his first crush was when he was in 5th standard. Cute, isn't it?

Salmaan took pride in going together with Amal for so many years, clearly proving that he is the ‘ultimate green flag’, the title given by host Nandamuri Balakrishna for being the best husband and remaining extremely family-oriented. The duo is blessed with a daughter named Maryam.

Balloon game

During a playful segment on the show, DQ was tasked with breaking red balloons, symbolizing how many hearts he’s broken. With a charming smile, he replied, "Only one heart I didn't break, and that's with me—my wife, Amal Sufiya."

Previously, in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Dulquer Salmaan talked about his unwavering love for his wife Amal Sufiya. He retrospected his love for her and the union of so many years that they had together.

Stressing how lucky he feels to grow old with a person like Amal, Dulquer said, “You grow with people over time, we have a daughter. I would go on to split our marriage in the first five years and the next five years, it’s about realizing what keeps you together, and what you want in your life together. It has been a lovely journey so far by growing and learning about ourselves and each other.”

On the work front, Dulquer is gearing up for his Diwali release Lucky Baskhar.

The DQ episode will be streamed at 7 PM on 31-Oct as a Diwali Bonus to the fans.

