Dhanush files lawsuit against Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan for using footage from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in her documentary: REPORT

Following the open letter and controversy surrounding the documentary Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale, actor Dhanush has finally launched a civil lawsuit against the actress and her husband Vignesh Shivan.

As per The Hindu report, Dhanush has taken matters to the Madras High Court to file a case against the celebrity couple. It was done for the alleged use of footage from the film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in the docu-drama without obtaining rights from Dhanush, who had bankrolled the project under Wunderbar Films.

According to the same report, Dhanush has also sought an application from HC to sue an entity that is associated with Netflix in India. While the court has heard arguments on the same, Nayanthara is yet to respond on the matter and is likely to make it before the next hearing.

For those unaware, a public feud has been going on between Nayanthara and Dhanush over the use of footage from Vijay Sethupathi starrer movie Naanum Rowdy Dhaan. The visuals from the film directed by Vignesh Shivan were apparently used in the documentary without gaining proper rights from Dhanush and his production company.

This led to the actor filing a legal notice against the celebrity couple and asking them for a compensation of Rs 10 crore and to remove the footage. After the legal notice was made, Nayanthara penned a 3-page open letter addressed to the actor and accused him of holding a personal grudge against her.

The open letter described that she and the documentary team had asked for a NO (No Objection Certificate) for using the footage from the movie but were not granted the same. Additionally, the actress also alleged that the footage used in the documentary was taken from private devices as well. The open letter against the actor only led to polarizing reactions from the audience and has now apparently reached the High Court.

Furthermore, Dhanush and Nayanthara also became the talk of the town when both the actors were seen together at a recent wedding. The actors were seen ignoring and avoiding each other, even though they were seated at adjacent places.

