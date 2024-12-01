Dhanush's clean-shaven look for Idli Kadai goes viral; Netizens say 'He doesn't require de-aging technology'

Despite recent controversies, Dhanush remains focused on his next directorial venture titled Idli Kadai. Amid the growing anticipation for the project, the actor's look from the film has gone viral on social media. Fans were amazed by his clean-shaven appearance and quickly noted that he looked just as he did years ago.

After the look surfaced online, netizens quickly shared their reactions on social media. A social media user wrote, "Dhanush spotted with a clean-shaven look during the #IdliKadai flashback shoot. Still looks just the same after all these years! No need for de-aging tech."

Another user posted, "I feel D is the only actor, who doesn't require De Ageing technology till his last film. After a long time clean shaved look of @dhanushkraja from the sets of #Idlikadai."

A netizen was surprised at how young Dhanush looked in the viral photos and penned, "Believe Me He Is 41 Years Old."

Several social media users were stunned by Dhanush's clean-shaven look and reacted to his look without the use of de-aging technology. "Dhanush was seen in a clean shaven look at #IdliKadai Flashback shooting.. He still looks the same even after many years.. De-Aging Technology is not required for him," read another post by a netizen.

Check out more reactions below:

Idli Kadai is an upcoming Tamil drama written and directed by Dhanush. He is also co-producing the film under Wunderbar Films along with Dawn Pictures. The film features Dhanush, Nithya Menen, and Shalini Pandey in lead roles.

This marks Dhanush's 52nd film as an actor. The project was officially announced in September 2024 with the working titles D52 and DD4 before the final title was revealed.

The movie's principal photography began in the same month as its announcement. Renowned musician GV Prakash Kumar has composed the music for the film. Kiran Koushik has handled the cinematography, while Prasanna GK has done the editing.

Meanwhile, Idli Kadai is set to hit the big screens on April 10, 2025, during the occasion of Tamil New Year.

