Nayanthara's husband and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan deactivates his Twitter account; Is it because of Dhanush controversy?

Nayanthara's husband and director Vignesh Shivan has made headlines once again. This time, he has become a topic of discussion for deactivating his Twitter account. Reports suggest it could be due to backlash following his appearance at a roundtable discussion on Pan-India films or the ongoing legal battle with Dhanush.

Vignesh Shivan recently took part in The Galatta Plus Mega Pan India Directors’ Round Table 2024. According to a Hindustan Times report, his inclusion in the discussion faced criticism as some questioned it after pointing out that his last film titled Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal was not a Pan-Indian project.

The interviewer also reportedly faced backlash for the choice of guests. Vignesh has also not made any statement about deactivating his Twitter account. However, he is still actively sharing posts on his Instagram handle.

While this could be one reason, another motive could be his ongoing legal battle with Dhanush over Nayanthara's documentary titled Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairy Tale.

According to The Hindu, Dhanush's Wunderbar Films has filed a lawsuit against Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan, and their company, Rowdy Pictures. The suit claims they used visuals from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan (NRD) in the Netflix documentary. The Raayan actor's company also sought the High Court’s permission to sue Los Gatos Production Services India LLP, which manages Netflix's content investments in India.

Since Los Gatos is based in Mumbai, Dhanush requested the court to apply specific legal provisions. The court granted permission and noted that a key part of the issue arose within its jurisdiction. The Jawan actress is now required to respond at the next hearing.

This dispute between Dhanush and Nayanthara over the unauthorized use of NRD footage has become a major controversy. Dhanush alleged that the footage was used without proper rights and demanded its removal along with compensation of Rs 10 crore.

Nayanthara responded with a three-page letter accusing Dhanush of holding a personal grudge. She also claimed the footage was taken from private devices. Nonetheless, the feud has strained their personal and professional relationship.

