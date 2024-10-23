Did Archana Ravichandran accuse Vijay Sethupathi of mocking rumored boyfriend Arun on Bigg Boss Tamil 8? Find out

Bigg Boss Tamil 7 winner ​​Archana Ravichandran recently took to her social media handle to defend rumored boyfriend Arun amid backlash. The Demonte Colony 2 actress shared a clip from the weekend episode of the latest season on her Instagram stories and wrote, "#standbyarunprasath," with a broken heart emoji. Soon after her post went viral, netizens assumed that she called out host Vijay Sethupathi for seemingly mocking Arun.

In the clip shared by Archana, Vijay Sethupathi can be seen confronting Arun and undermining his gameplay in the house. However, the latter remains patient and politely responds to the host.

Following this, netizens took to their social media handles to raise the issue. A user wrote on X, "Very Worst Attitude by Last Season Title Winner Defaming The Host #VijaySethupathi for his Boy friend. Idhuvae #KamalHaasan sir! Na panniirupangala? I think this video also created by her."

This post on X called out how Archana, being the winner of the previous season of Bigg Boss Tamil, tried to defame Vijay Sethupathi in order to defend her rumored partner. They further questioned if she would have done this if Kamal Haasan had been the host of BB Tamil 8.

Check out the post below:

Archana and Arun have been rumored to be dating each other for quite some time now. During an interview with the Times of India, the actress opened up about her relationship with the Bigg Boss contestant and said, "Arun and I really get along well off-screen (they acted together in the popular serial Bharathi Kannamma). I think it’s so common if two people spend time together, then rumors start. I really am interested in spending time with a person who is knowledgeable and talented."

Advertisement

Archana went on to say that she and Arun often come across such rumors but never discuss them as it might create unwanted tension. She concluded by saying that her career is her priority and would love to concentrate on the same.

Meanwhile, Arun Prasath is one of the remaining 16 contestants in the Bigg Boss Tamil 8 house. The show airs on Vijay Television and Disney+ Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss Tamil 8 third-week nominations: 8 contestants in danger zone; who will be eliminated next?