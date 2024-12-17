Bigg Boss Tamil 8: Who among 11 nominated contestants will leave Vijay Sethupathi-hosted show this week?

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8, hosted by Vijay Sethupathi, is becoming more intense with new twists and turns every week. Recently, Tharshika was evicted from the show after receiving the least number of votes. Following her eviction during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the nominations for the upcoming week took place, putting 11 contestants in the danger zone.

This week, contestants including Muthukumaran, Jacquline, Pavithra, Arun, Ranjith, Deepak, Manjari, Soundariya, Anshitha, Raanav, and Raayan have been nominated in the house. All the wildcard contestants are once again in the danger zone and are striving to survive in Bigg Boss despite facing several challenges.

Soon after the nominations, netizens took to social media to post their reactions. A user wrote, "Ranjith's nominations was easy to guess .. spineless guy!" While another wrote, "#Anshida chose to nominate #Pavithra of all. Don't have the spine to nominate other boys except #Ranjith."

Bigg Boss Tamil Season 8 saw another shocking eviction this week. Tharshika was eliminated from the reality show, leaving viewers and housemates surprised. Before leaving the house, she smashed the BB trophy in the garden area and bid an emotional farewell.

After her eviction, Tharshika joined Vijay Sethupathi and shared words of advice for the housemates and reflected on her journey. The makers also presented her with a special video highlighting her time in the Bigg Boss house. For the untold, she was the first captain of this season and shared a great bond with housemate Vishal.

Vijay Sethupathi praised her as a strong competitor and wished her success in the future. Prior to this, the house witnessed a double elimination, with Sachana and Ananthi leaving the show. So far, 10 contestants have been evicted, including Ananthi, Ravindar, Riya, Dharsha, Shiva, Sachana, Sunita, Arnav, Varshini, and Tharshika.

