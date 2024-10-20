Did Mohanlal know about the issues in AMMA? Veteran actor and Prithviraj Sukumaran's mother Mallika reveals shocking details

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information regarding sexual assault which might be triggering for some readers.

Veteran actress Mallika, mother of Prithviraj Sukumaran, recently spoke out about the ongoing issues within the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA). During a media interaction on Saturday, she voiced her dissatisfaction with the internal operations of AMMA, criticizing the committee for its unjust treatment of certain members.

As reported by Mathrubhumi, Mallika claimed that those who stay silent tend to fare better within the organization. She also condemned the unfair distribution of funds meant to assist members facing financial difficulties.

Mallika went on to claim that Mohanlal was well aware of the issues taking place in the AMMA. She said, "Mohanlal is well aware that some mistakes have been made within the organization. There are many who have attempted to impose their own will within AMMA, and several deserving individuals are being excluded from receiving the help they need."

"Yet, assistance is provided to those who travel abroad for 15 days a month," she added.

Talking about the infamous actress assault case in Mollywood, Mallika said, "It is 100% true that the actress was assaulted. All these discussions began after that incident. It's been seven years, and the government still hasn't clarified the findings of the investigation. What exactly happened?"

Mallika went on to level further accusations against AMMA, stating that any misconduct should have been addressed and halted at the very first instance. She also expressed her displeasure with how the authorities managed the Hema Committee Report, criticizing their handling of the situation.

Mallika is a renowned Indian actress who works in the Malayalam film industry. She made her debut back in the 1970s and has appeared in over 60 movies to date.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of sexual, physical, or emotional abuse, do not hesitate to seek help. There are several helplines available for the same, remember you are not alone in the fight.

ALSO READ: Kerala government warns Supreme Court against glorifying actor Siddique without revealing the truth