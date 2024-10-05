PIC: Prithviraj Sukumaran takes Mohanlal starrer Empuraan shoot to Hyderabad; wife Supriya asks ‘Take a detour and come home…’

Malayalam cinema’s power couple Prithviraj Sukumaran and wife Supriya Menon always seem to have a much fun banter online and it once again seems to continue. In a new post for the schedule of Mohanlal starrer L2: Empyrean, the actor announced a shifting shoot from Gujarat to Hyderabad.

The post featured a picture of the Salaar actor directing the movie and penned the caption, “L2: Empuraan. Guj ——> Hyd. A 1400kms shift, 12 hr turn around time, one hell of a team!” complimenting his crew for their efforts. However, what caught everyone’s eye is Supriya’s plea to her husband who asks him to come home and says, “Time to take a detour and come home director Saar!”

Check out the post by Prithviraj Sukumaran and Supriya Menon’s comment:

Prithviraj Sukumaran has been deeply engrossed in the shooting of his next directorial movie, L2: Empuraan for quite some time. The film which marks as the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster Lucifer is set to be the second installment in the planned trilogy of the story.

In an early report, it is expected that the film would play as both the prequel and sequel to the first film, getting us more involved in the character of Khureshi Ab'raam aka Stephen Nedumpally. With Mohanlal once again reprising the role, the film is set to feature an ensemble cast of actors like Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Saniya Iyappan, Arjun Das, Saikumar, Baiju Santhosh, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and many more in key roles.

The film which is likely to hit the big screens next year has been sporadically filming across the globe including in locations like The United Kingdom, The United States of America, and more.

Coming to the acting works of the filmmaker, Prithviraj Sukumaran was last seen playing a lead role in the film Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil. The movie bankrolled by the actor and his wife was directed by Vipin Das and also had actors Basil Joseph and Anaswara Rajan in leading roles too.

Aside from reprising his role in L2, the actor will play the lead role in the film Vilayath Buddha.

