Retracing Mohanlal and his ‘Ichakka’ Mammootty’s friendship: When Manichitrathazhu actor revealed if they had any competition

Great friendships do exist in a competitive field of the film world, and the one between Mohanlal and Mammootty is a worthy example. These scions of the Malayalam film industry have had a great equation over the years, something that resembles much like siblings. In one of his older interviews, Mohanlal had talked about the core of his relationship with Mammootty and shared if the two ever competed with one another.

Speaking with Mathrubhumi, Mohanlal divulged if there has ever been a single moment when he had competed with Mammootty, someone whom he considers nothing less than his brother. He mentioned that there has never been any battle between the two of them, and it is merely a sense of healthy competition that they have. Moreover, Mohanlal emphasized how he could never pull off any roles done by Mammootty.

Mohanlal said, “There is no battle between us in the film industry. I think there may be a healthy competition. I strongly believe I won’t be able to play the great roles played by Mammootty with such intensity. Then why should I compete with him?”

Moving on with the conversation, Mohanlal also agreed that witnessing the versatile roles and choices of films Mammootty picks also leads him to feel the need to choose more such projects for himself.

However, Mohanlal clarified that negatively competing with each other’s careers would mean turning bitter and destroying the other person. The Bazooka actor stated that he, above all, does not have such feelings for Mammootty.

He said, "Actually, when I watch his good roles, I used to crave for similar roles. I don’t think it’s wrong. A competition turns negative when one competes to destroy someone.”

Well, over the years, Mohanlal and Mammootty have worked in a number of films together. Some of these have been Adimakal Udamakal, Twenty:20, Anubandham, Vartha, Athirathram, and others.

However, sometime back, reports were rife that the two mega stars might collaborate again for a project together. It all started when a claimed that the two actors and their respective production houses had joined forces for a massive entertainer. Nonetheless, official confirmation still remains on the matter.

On the work front, Mohanlal has Bazooka on the cards for him. Mammootty, on the other hand, is busy with Dominic and the Ladies Purse.

