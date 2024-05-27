Did Por Thozhil actor Ashok Selvan just drop hint about replacing Jayam Ravi in Kamal Haasan's Thug Life?

Kamal Haasan's Thug Life is one of the most anticipated projects in the Tamil industry. The project not only marks the long-awaited collaboration between Mani Ratnam, and Kamal Haasan but also features a super-talented star cast with a powerhouse of talent. Recently, the makers announced the entry of Silambarasan TR as a new thug in a dynamic avatar.

Now, as per the latest reports Ashok Selvan has been featured in the Kamal Haasan starrer. Have a look!

Ashok Selvan to become part of Thug Life: Report

As per reports, Ashok Selvan has been roped in to play a special role in Thug Life. The news came after Ashok's mysterious tweet that read, “One of those real memorable days. Miracles do happen.” Soon after his tweet went online, fans took to his comments section and expressed their excitement and joy for the talented star.

A fan wrote, Best wishes, enjoy every moment.” Another one wrote, “You are born to attract miracles.” Many users also hinted about Ashok joining Thug Life as well. This speculates that Ashok Selvan has become a part of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus and confirmation about the same is expected soon. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Meanwhile, it has also been speculated that Ashok Selvan will be playing the role of Jayam Ravi as Dulquer Salmaan and Jayam Ravi left Thug Life due to their other work commitments.