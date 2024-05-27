Did Por Thozhil actor Ashok Selvan just drop hint about replacing Jayam Ravi in Kamal Haasan's Thug Life?

As per the latest reports, Ashok Selvan has joined the star-studded cast of Kamal Haasan's Thug Life.

By Ayush Srivastava
Published on May 27, 2024  |  12:12 PM IST |  410
Ashok Selvan's tweet hints at replacing Jayam Ravi in Thug Life; fans comment
Ashok Selvan's tweet hints at replacing Jayam Ravi in Thug Life; fans comment (PC: Ashok Selvan, RKFI X)

Kamal Haasan's Thug Life is one of the most anticipated projects in the Tamil industry. The project not only marks the long-awaited collaboration between Mani Ratnam, and Kamal Haasan but also features a super-talented star cast with a powerhouse of talent. Recently, the makers announced the entry of Silambarasan TR as a new thug in a dynamic avatar. 

Now, as per the latest reports Ashok Selvan has been featured in the Kamal Haasan starrer. Have a look!

Ashok Selvan to become part of Thug Life: Report


As per reports, Ashok Selvan has been roped in to play a special role in Thug Life. The news came after Ashok's mysterious tweet that read, “One of those real memorable days. Miracles do happen.” Soon after his tweet went online, fans took to his comments section and expressed their excitement and joy for the talented star. 

A fan wrote, Best wishes, enjoy every moment.” Another one wrote, “You are born to attract miracles.” Many users also hinted about Ashok joining Thug Life as well. This speculates that Ashok Selvan has become a part of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus and confirmation about the same is expected soon.

Meanwhile, it has also been speculated that Ashok Selvan will be playing the role of Jayam Ravi as Dulquer Salmaan and Jayam Ravi left Thug Life due to their other work commitments.

About The Author
Ayush Srivastava

Ayush Srivastava has worked as an entertainment content writer and video editor in different companies. Entertainment is his core

...

Credits: Ashok Selvan X
