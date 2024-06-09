Kalki 2898 AD: Ranveer Singh reacts to ‘stunner’ wifey Deepika Padukone’s new poster and we can’t agree enough

Deepika Padukone will soon be seen in the highly-awaited South film, Kalki 2898 AD. The promotional assets of the epic sci-fi have been rolling out for the past few days, leaving fans all the more intrigued. Adding to the frenzy, a while back, the makers dropped a captivating new-look poster of DP from the movie. Being the biggest cheerleader, doting hubby Ranveer Singh couldn’t stop gushing over his lady love.

Ranveer Singh reacts to Deepika Padukone's Kalki 2898 AD's poster

Today, on June 9, a while back, Deepika Padukone took to her Instagram handle and dropped her new-look poster from the film. In the poster, the actress looks unrecognizable and promising in her de-glam role as Padma-wife of Kalki essayed by Prabhas. While sharing the poster, it was revealed that the trailer of the film will be released tomorrow.

“The hope begins with her. #Kalki2898AD Trailer out Tomorrow,” read the caption alongside the post.

Soon after the post was shared, being the loving husband, Ranveer Singh yet again turned his wifey’s biggest cheerleader. Reacting to the post, he was quick to drop his reaction in the comments section expressing, “BOOM (Accompanied by fire emoji) stunner!”

Fans' reaction to the post

It is worth mentioning that fans also thronged the comments section expressing their excitement for the film. A fan wrote, “Queen Is Literally Ruling Indian Cinema,” another fan remarked, “Iconic,” while a third fan commented, “Damn furious,” and another user exclaimed, “Most Waited Poster Queen On”

New poster of Kalki 2898 AD featuring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone unveiled

It was just a couple of days back, the makers had dropped a poster from the film, Kalki 2898 AD featuring Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Deepika Padukone, along with the caption, “All the forces come together for a better tomorrow.”

About Kalki 2898 AD

The eagerly-awaited sci-fi flick boasts an ensemble cast of stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and many more in key roles.

The movie is said to be inspired by Hindu mythology. Prabhas plays the alter-ego of Kalki, who is prophesied in the mythology to be the final avatar of Lord Vishnu. Moreover, it is also confirmed that Amitabh Bachchan will play the role of Ashwatthama.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film is poised to hit the theaters on June 27, 2024.